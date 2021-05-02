You have permission to edit this article.
OU wrestling: Dom Demas, Jake Boyd qualify for Senior World Team Trials after UWW Nationals performances

Dom Demas

Redshirt junior 141 pound wrestler Dom Demas stares down his opponent during the 2021 Big 12 Wrestling Championship on Saturday, March 6.

 Brett Rojo/Big 12 Conference

Three Sooners earned runner-up honors at the United World Wrestling Junior and Senior Nationals on Saturday and Sunday at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

Senior Dom Demas defeated Patricio Lugo via decision, 4-1, advancing to the 65 kg final. Demas was eventually downed by Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman in the senior championship, 8-4. The star Sooner finished as the runner-up and clinched a spot at Senior World Team trials later this year. Redshirt junior Jake Boyd finished fourth overall in the senior bracket and earned a trip to the senior trials as well.

On the junior team side, redshirt freshman Josh Heindselman and sophomore Darrien Roberts finished as runner-ups. Heindselman, the returning champion, was defeated by Air Force’s Wyatt Hendrickson in the best of three 125 kg championship while Roberts was pinned by Colton Hawks in the 86 kg final.

Demas and Boyd will compete at the Senior World Team Trials on September 3-5 at a site to be determined. 

