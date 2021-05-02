OU wrestling: Dom Demas, Jake Boyd qualify for Senior World Team Trials after UWW Nationals performances

Three Sooners earned runner-up honors at the United World Wrestling Junior and Senior Nationals on Saturday and Sunday at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
𝙎𝙃𝙊𝙒𝙏𝙄𝙈𝙀 ⭐@dombreezzy vs. Eierman for the 65 kg #21SeniorNationals championship!— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) May 2, 2021
📺 https://t.co/AoxArJuYas#Sooners | #TheRise pic.twitter.com/SZkLnimvPv
Senior Dom Demas defeated Patricio Lugo via decision, 4-1, advancing to the 65 kg final. Demas was eventually downed by Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman in the senior championship, 8-4. The star Sooner finished as the runner-up and clinched a spot at Senior World Team trials later this year. Redshirt junior Jake Boyd finished fourth overall in the senior bracket and earned a trip to the senior trials as well.
On the junior team side, redshirt freshman Josh Heindselman and sophomore Darrien Roberts finished as runner-ups. Heindselman, the returning champion, was defeated by Air Force’s Wyatt Hendrickson in the best of three 125 kg championship while Roberts was pinned by Colton Hawks in the 86 kg final.
Demas and Boyd will compete at the Senior World Team Trials on September 3-5 at a site to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.