OU wrestling: Dom Demas, Jacob Butler still adjusting to weight class changes ahead of Sooners vs Missouri

Redshirt senior Dom Demas will take the mat for just his fourth college match in the 149-pound class when No. 20 Oklahoma (5-2, 2-1) battles conference foe No. 9 Missouri (6-2, 4-0) on Thursday.
149 | A 𝐇𝐔𝐆𝐄 third period from Dom pushes this match to a major decision win for our man! We love bonus points! #Sooners 16, Terrapins 6 pic.twitter.com/fHdClhWO9X— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) January 15, 2022
Demas has enjoyed a successful career at Oklahoma as a 141-pound wrestler, but the two-time Big 12 Champion has been forced to adjust to a new role at 149 pounds following an injury to senior Mitch Moore.
The Columbus, Ohio, native’s season debut came in the 149-pound class on Dec. 12 against No. 4 Oklahoma State. Demas struggled in his return to the mat, falling 3-0 to the Cowboys’ No. 20-ranked Kaden Gfeller.
The Sooner standout seemed to find some rhythm last weekend at the Virginia Duals, winning three of his four matches, but OU coach Lou Rosselli still believes that Demas’ talents are best served in the 141-pound class, where he has accumulated 78 wins and only 21 losses.
“He understands where he's best suited,” Rosselli said. “Together (we) recognize where (Demas) can compete the best and I’m hoping that will be at 141 down the road.”
Surprisingly, the Sooners’ coach says Demas prefers wrestling at 149 pounds. His desire to stay in the upper 140s stems from the difficulties of fluctuating weight classes, though.
An attempt to change weight classes midway through the season is difficult for any wrestler. The competition is different in each weight class and making weight for the match requires very close attention to detail in every aspect of preparation.
“Anytime you have to take pounds off, I understand that challenge,” Rosselli said. “I wrestled until I was 30, so I know that's difficult at times. Look at your goals and look at where you can attain them and then do the work and suffer to make sure you get to where you got to get to.”
Moore’s injury during the Cliff Keen Invitational in early December provided Demas his present opportunity. A win over Missouri’s No. 21-ranked Josh Edmond at 149 would be a huge confidence booster for him.
Rosselli mentioned that Demas needs to improve his offense to continue having success in his new role, but his relentless attitude should continue to guide him.
“He understands wrestling, he's done it for a long time,” Rosselli said. “I think his competitive nature makes him a very difficult opponent because he is really competitive. It doesn't matter what weight class.”
Redshirt junior Jacob Butler has filled Demas’ spot in the 141-pound class for the Sooners this season, amassing a 4-5 record. Butler is also adjusting to competing in a new weight class, winning his debut at 141 on Nov. 6 against Ohio State’s Dylan D’Emilio.
Coming into this season, the Elgin, Oklahoma, native was 14-16 in the 149-pound class.
“(Butler) is tall and skinny, but he seems to make weight pretty easily,” Rosselli said. “I think the transition for him wasn’t that big of a deal. He’s not a huge eater. I thought he was a little small at 149.”
Rosselli has remained confident in Butler, who has displayed “flashes of brilliance” at times despite his inconsistent record. That includes a a pin of Maryland’s Danny Bertoni in only 57 seconds, a 17-6 victory over West Virginia’s Lucas Seibert and a 14-4 victory over Lock Haven’s Tyler Dilley.
“I think when he's very competitive and makes the decision that he wants to win, he does,” Rosselli said. “When he's not feeling as great, he takes a step back or two. I think it really relies on him to get fired up, especially coming down the pipe. There's only four or five weeks left of wrestling.”
Moore’s potential return would leave Rosselli to reevaluate the lineups, but for now, Butler and Demas will focus on Missouri as the Sooners battle the Tigers at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20 at McCasland Field House.
“We're assessing every time (Demas) competes and just assessing what's best for him and the team,” Rosselli said. “Anybody that competes for OU I expect a lot of, I expect you to win. This is a place where you’re supposed to win.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.