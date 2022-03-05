 Skip to main content
OU wrestling at Big 12 Championship: Sooners' Jacob Butler, Joey Prata earns upset wins in Session 1

  • Updated
Jacob Butler

Redshirt junior Jacob Butler during the match against No. 4 Oklahoma State on Dec. 12.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma kicked off its showing at the 2022 Big 12 Championship with two upsets and nine total victories in the first session of competition on Saturday morning.  

Unseeded Jacob Butler earned a massive upset victory over No. 1 seed Ian Parker in the 141-pound match. The OU redshirt junior knocked off the Iowa State star 7-4. But in his next match, Butler lost 4-2 to No. 8 seed Dylan Droegemueller of North Dakota State. 

No. 7 seed Joey Prata secured OU’s second upset victory of the day, defeating No. 2 seed Taylor LaMont from Utah Valley 7-5 in the 125-pound match. The redshirt senior Virginia Tech transfer has now won his last seven matches. 

Another No. 7 seed, Tony Madrigal, took down Sidney Flores of Air Force 8-0 in the 133-pound class. The senior fell 10-2 to Northern Iowa’s Kyler Biscoglia in his second match of the day.

In the 157-pound class, No. 6 seed Justin Thomas added another major decision victory, defeating Northern Colorado’s Nathan Moore 14-3. The redshirt senior met No. 3 seed Wyatt Sheets of Oklahoma State in his second match of the day, picking up a 6-2 win. 

Redshirt senior Joe Grello added OU’s fourth win of the round, defeating Trey Brisker of Air Force in the 165-pound class. However, the redshirt senior Rutgers transfer fell to No. 1 seed Keegan O’Toole of Missouri 6-1 later in the day. 

The 184-pound class featured No. 7 seed Keegan Moore notching a 7-6 comeback victory over Utah Valley’s Jacob Armstrong. In Moore’s second match of the day, the redshirt senior was taken down by No. 2 seed Marcus Coleman of Iowa State 9-5.

No. 3 seed Jake Woodley notched a technical fall to cap a 23-8 win over Oklahoma State’s Gavin Stika in his first match. The redshirt senior was upset by No. 6 seed Owen Pentz from North Dakota State in his second match of the day. 

In the 149-pound class, redshirt freshman Willie McDougald was tasked with Air Force’s Dylan Martinez. No. 2 seeded McDougald knocked off Martinez 8-6.  

No. 3 seed Anthony Mantanona was pinned by No. 6 seed Peyton Mocco from Missouri in the 174-pound match. The redshirt senior had yet to be pinned this season prior to that loss. 

Redshirt sophomore Josh Heindselman fell 11-5 to Air Force's No. 1 seeded Wyatt Hendrickson in the heavyweight match. No. 8 seeded Heindselman's loss wrapped up the first session of competition for the Sooners. 

OU will return to the mat for session two at 5 p.m. CT at the Bank of America Center in Tulsa.

