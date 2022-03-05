OU wrestling at Big 12 Championship: 8 Sooners earn NCAA Championship bids after session 2 performances

In the second session of the 2022 Big 12 Championship, No. 24 Oklahoma added 15 victories and saw seven wrestlers secure spots in the NCAA Championship bracket.
Redshirt seniors Joey Prata, Justin Thomas, Anthony Mantanona and Jake Woodley, along with senior Tony Madrigal, redshirt junior Jacob Butler, redshirt sophomore Josh Heindselman and redshirt freshman Willie McDougald all punched their tickets to Detroit.
Redshirt seniors Joe Grello and Keegan Moore are still hunting for their own spots on the national bracket.
Prata earned a spot in the national tournament with his win in the second round of the first session. In the third round, No. 7 seeded Prata fell to No. 3 seed Brody Teske of Northern Iowa.
No. 7 seeded Madrigal dominated Northern Colorado’s Dyson Kunz 13-1 in his third match of the event. He defeated Missouri’s Connor Brown 4-3 in his final match of the day to secure a spot in the NCAA Championship.
No. 2 seed McDougald took the mat next for the Sooners, defeating No. 3 seed Jarrett Degen of Iowa State 5-4. The redshirt freshman’s victory earned him a spot in the 149-pound Big 12 Championship match and the national championship bracket.
In the 157-pound class, Thomas secured his fourth NCAA Championship berth following his session one win. In the second session, Thomas squared off against No. 2 seed Jared Franek of North Dakota State, but ultimately fell to Franek 5-4.
Butler continued his impressive day one outing with a pin of West Virginia’s Caleb Rea in the 141-pound class. In his second match of session two, Butler added another victory, topping Utah Valley’s Ty Smith 9-5. Butler’s string of upsets helped earn the unseeded wrestler an automatic qualifier spot in the national championship bracket.
Redshirt senior Joe Grello landed a 4-1 victory in the 165-pound class over Cooper Voorhees of Wyoming. Grello followed the performance with a 7-6 win over No. 6 seed Tanner Cook of South Dakota State.
In the 174-pound class, Mantanona eased by Northern Colorado’s Jackson Hemauer 11-2. In his third match of the day, the No. 3 seed defeated No. 7 seed Joel Devine of Iowa State 4-2. Mantanona’s efforts earned him a trip to Detroit to compete for a national title.
Moore added a win in the 184-pound match, dominating Air Force’s Jacob Thompson 12-2. In his final match of the second session, No. 7-seeded Moore notched another upset victory, knocking off No. 3 seed Tate Samuelson of Wyoming 11-5.
Woodley began session two with a 7-2 victory over Northern Iowa's John Gunderson before adding a 6-5 win over No. 7 seed Alan Clothier of Northern Colorado. Woodley will return to the championship bracket, where he earned All-American honors last season.
Next, Heindselman earned a 2-1 victory over Northern Iowa’s Tyrell Gordon. The No. 8 seed wrapped up the second session with a 5-4 come-from-behind win over No. 5 seed Michael Wolfgram of West Virginia.
All 10 of OU’s wrestlers remain alive in the tournament, which will resume at noon on Sunday at the Bank of America Center in Tulsa.
