OU wrestling at Big 12 Championship: 6 Sooners complete runs through tournament with top-5 finishes in session 3

In the consolation finals during session three of the Big 12 Championship on Sunday, six OU wrestlers finished their run through the tournament in the top five of their weight class.
Redshirt senior Joey Prata kicked off the consolation placing matches with a 9-2 win over Jace Koelzer of Northern Colorado. No. 7 seeded Prata lost 4-1 to No. 4 seed Trevor Mastrogiovanni of Oklahoma State in the third place match.
Senior Tony Madrigal fell 2-1 to Iowa State’s Ramazan Attasauov in his first match of the day. In the fifth-place match, No. 7 seeded Madrigal was knocked off 2-1 by No. 6 seed Haiden Drury of Utah Valley.
In the 141-pound class, redshirt junior Jacob Butler was defeated 11-4 by Clay Carlson of South Dakota State. In Butler’s second match of the day, he was unable to repeat his first round upset of No. 1 seed Ian Parker, falling 8-7 to the Iowa State star in the fifth place match.
Redshirt senior Justin Thomas began his day with another win in the 157-pound class, taking down No. 4 seed Jarrett Jacques of Missouri 3-1. In the third place match, No. 6 seeded Thomas was topped 6-5 by No. 5 seed Jacob Wright of Wyoming.
In his first match of the day, No. 8 seed Joe Grello was taken down 2-1 by No. 3 seed Austin Yant of Northern Iowa in the 165-pound class. The redshirt senior defeated No. 7 seed Isaac Judge of Iowa State 6-2 in the fifth place match.
Redshirt senior Anthony Mantanona scored an 8-4 victory over No. 4 seed Lance Runyon of Northern Iowa in his opening 174-pound match. Mantanona, the No. 3 seed, notched another win in the third place match, besting No. 2 seed Cade DeVos of South Dakota State 6-3.
In the 184-pound class, redshirt senior Keegan Moore secured a trip to the NCAA Championship in Detroit with a 9-4 win over No. 4 seed Dakota Geer of Oklahoma State. In the third place match, No. 7 seeded Moore fell 18-6 in a major decision loss to No. 2 seed Marcus Coleman of Iowa State.
No. 3 seed Jake Woodley began his day with a narrow 1-0 victory over No. 4 seed Yonger Bastida of Iowa State. The redshirt senior was knocked off 6-1 by No. 5 seed Rocky Elam of Missouri in the third place match.
Redshirt sophomore Josh Heindselman couldn’t overcome No. 3 seed Sam Schuyler, falling to the Iowa State heavyweight 5-3. No. 8 seeded Heindselman later fell again 5-4 at the hands of No. 4 seed AJ Nevills of South Dakota State in the fifth place match.
No. 2 seed Willie McDougald will wrap up the Big 12 Championship for the Sooners when he wrestles No. 1 seed Kaden Gfeller of Oklahoma State in the 149-pound championship at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Bank of America Center in Tulsa.
