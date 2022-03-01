 Skip to main content
OU wrestling: 9 Sooners garner seeds, brackets revealed ahead of 2022 Big 12 Championship tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
Anthony Mantanona

Senior Anthony Mantanona during the dual against South Dakota State on Feb. 6.

 Reghan Kyle/The Daily

With the March 5-6 Big 12 Wrestling Championship looming, the conference released its seeding and bracket for the tournament.

Each weight class contains eight seeded and four unseeded wrestlers. Oklahoma landed seeds in nine of 10 weight classes, the 141-pound class being the outlier.

Redshirt freshman Willie McDougald is OU’s highest seeded representative, coming in as the No. 2 seed in the 149-pound class. McDougald received a first round bye and will wrestle the winner of No. 7 seed Chris Sandoval of Northern Colorado and Dylan Martinez of Air Force.

Oklahoma State’s Kaden Gfeller, who handed McDougald his only loss since he stepped in for injured redshirt senior Mitch Moore, took the No. 1 seed.

Redshirt seniors Anthony Mantanona and Jake Woodley both earned No. 3 seeds in their respective weight classes. Mantanona is preceded in the 174-pound class by two wrestlers ranked in the top 15 nationally while Woodley finds himself behind two wrestlers ranked in the top six nationally in the 197-pound class.

Mantanona gets a first round bye and awaits the winner of No. 6 seed Peyton Mocco of Missouri and Sam Wolf of Air Force while Woodley will meet Oklahoma State’s Gavin Stika in the first round for their second consecutive match.

In the 157-pound class, redshirt senior Justin Thomas took the No. 6 seed while defending national champion David Carr of Iowa State sits atop the weight class. Thomas is tasked with Nathan Moore of Northern Colorado in the first round.

Redshirt senior Joey Prata landed a No. 7 seed in the 125-pound class, as did fellow redshirt senior Keegan Moore in the 184-pound class and senior Tony Madrigal in the 133-pound class.

Prata will duel the winner of No. 2 seed Taylor LaMont from Utah Valley and Tanner Jordan from South Dakota State. Moore takes the mat against Utah Valley’s Jacob Armstrong and Madrigal meets Air Force’s Sidney Flores.

Redshirt senior Joe Grello and redshirt sophomore Josh Heindselman wrapped up the Sooners’ seeded wrestlers in the tournament.

Grello took the No. 8 seed in the 165-pound class and will wrestle Air Force’s Trey Brisker. Heindselman, who also landed the No. 8 seed, awaits the winner of No. 1 seed Wyatt Hendrickson of Air Force and Jacob Seely of Northern Colorado. 

OU’s only unseeded wrestler, redshirt junior Jacob Butler, will take on No. 1 seed Ian Parker of Iowa State in the first round of the 141-pound bracket.

Session one of the Big 12 Championship begins at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, March 5 at the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa.  

