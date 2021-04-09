OU women's tennis: Sooners sweep Iowa State, 4-0, as team honors late assistant coach Parker Ross

No. 25 Oklahoma (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) remembered late assistant coach Parker Ross en route to a 4-0 sweep over No. 31 Iowa State (12-5, 4-3) on Friday in Norman.
#ForParker and for our seniors 💙#Sooners 𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐩 #31 Iowa State! #OUrFight | #ForParker pic.twitter.com/pvs0F6eeAm— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) April 9, 2021
Ross died on Jan. 24, 2020 after suffering a stroke. Friday's contest marks the second match in which OU has honored Ross since his passing, and the team wore blue ribbons — his favorite color — in dedication.
“Today was a great effort from the whole team,” OU head coach Audra Cohen said. “We have been improving little by little through the whole season and it was fitting that we summed up our home slate in Parker’s honor.”
The No. 11 junior-sophomore sister tandem of Ivana and Carmen Corley got the ball rolling for the Sooners, striking first in a 6-3 win over Iowa State’s Thasaporn Naklo and Miska Kadleckova.
The senior duo of Martina Capurro and Camila Romero followed suit on court two, adding to OU’s momentum and picking up the doubles point with a 6-1 win over the Cyclones’ Ting-Pei Chang and Christin Hsieh.
The junior-freshman team of Kianah Motosono and Dana Guzman was tied with Iowa State’s Sofia Cabezas and Maty Cancini, 3-3, when play ended with the Sooners picking up the doubles point to go ahead, 1-0.
Momentum from doubles action carried right into singles play, with No. 109-ranked Marcelina Podlinska defeating Cabezas, 6-2 and 6-2. No. 80-ranked Guzman blew through her second set with Cancini to come out with a 6-3 and 6-0 victory on the day, putting OU up 3-0 and applying all the pressure to the Cyclones in the remaining courts.
Capurro took her first set against Iowa State’s Hsieh handily and never lost focus as the second set was taken to a tiebreak. She clinched the match and the day for the Sooners in a 6-0 and 7-5 win over Hsieh.
No. 97-ranked Carmen Corley lost her first set to Naklo, 7-6, and trailed in the second, 3-1, when play ended with OU’s completed sweep. No. 91-ranked Ivana Corley dropped her first set to Kadleckova, 7-5, but was on track to come back in the second, leading 5-4. Motosono defeated Iowa State’s Chie Kezuka, 6-2, in their first set and led Kezuka, 5-4, when play ended.
Having won its final home match of the spring, Oklahoma is now on a three-game win streak going into the last two games of the regular season. It was scheduled to play West Virginia on Sunday in Norman, but that match has since been canceled due to the Mountaineers suspending their season because of COVID-19. The Sooners will play No. 49 Kansas (7-8) on Friday, April 16 at 5 p.m. CT in Lawrence.
