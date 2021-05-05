OU women's tennis: Sooners slip to No. 22 in latest ITA rankings ahead of NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma (15-6) dropped one spot to No. 22 in the latest ITA rankings on Wednesday just in time for NCAA Tournament action.
New week, new rankings. #Sooners head to the Gainesville Regional and will open the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Friday with USC. #OUrFight pic.twitter.com/00cHqv6KOJ— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) May 5, 2021
The team comes into the tournament with high momentum, having won six of its last seven games. The rankings make OU favorites in Friday’s bout with No. 35 USC. Oklahoma was also ranked No. 22 this week by the Tennis Channel/USTA.
Oklahoma’s powerhouse on the doubles court took another small blow in rankings this week, with the sister duo of junior Ivana and sophomore Carmen Corley falling five spots to No. 23. The Corleys are 16-2 this season and following the NCAA Tennis Team Championship beginning Friday, the duo will compete on May 23 in the NCAA Doubles Championship after finishing atop the Big 12.
Freshman Dana Guzman moved up five spots to claim the No. 63 rank in singles play. Guzman has delivered a dominant 18-2 year and will be a heavy hitter for the Sooners come Friday.
Carmen Corley trails Guzman by only one spot, coming in this week ranked No. 64 nationally. Carmen has more than held her own on court one, going 12-6 this season.
Ivana Corley moved up in the rankings to No. 83. In her 13-6 run this season, Ivana has proven dependable in clutch situations and will be a crucial weapon for OU as it makes a run at an NCAA title.
The Sooners’ title run will begin with their match with USC (11-10) on Friday at 9 a.m. CT in Gainesville.
