OU women's tennis: Sooners' season ends in 4-1 loss to Texas in National Championship

No. 2 Oklahoma (32-3) fell to No. 4 Texas (26-4) 4-1 in the National Championship in Champaign, Illinois on Sunday.
National Runner-UpAn unforgettable and historic season has come to an end in the national finals.Thank you for all the support, Sooner Nation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/br8V7WQXzH— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) May 23, 2022
Doubles began as the Longhorns' No. 67-ranked Charlotte Chavatipon and Kylie Collins took down the Sooners' senior Alexandra Pisareva and junior Layne Sleeth, 6-1.
The win was followed by Texas' Sabina Zeynalova and Bella Zamarripa clinching the doubles point for UT defeating sophomore Dana Guzman and freshman Emma Staker, 6-2. Texas' No. 11-ranked duo of Peyton Stearns and Allura Zamarripa led Oklahoma's No. 10-ranked sisters duo of senior Ivana Corley and junior Carmen Corley 4-2 at the conclusion of doubles.
Oklahoma tied the match as singles began. Staker defeated the Longhorns’ Vivian Ovrootsky with a pair of 6-1 scores. However, Texas regained the lead as No. 2-ranked Stearns downed Oklahoma's No. 10-ranked Sleeth, 6-0, 6-0 and 6-2.
Texas continued to add on to their score as Zeynalova defeated OU’s No. 97-ranked Ivana Corley 6-3 and 7-6 to send it to match point.
The match was clinched by Zamarripa as she took down OU's Pisareva 7-5 and 7-6.
Two courts were left unfinished as Oklahoma's Guzman led Chavatipon, 4-6, 6-2 and 5-2. OU's No. 53-ranked Carmen Corley also trailed Texas' No. 49-ranked Kylie Collins 7-5, 2-6 and 1-2 as the match concluded.
The loss ends Oklahoma’s season as Texas collects its fourth and second straight National Championship win in program history. The season will continue for Sleeth and Carmen Corley, however, as they will participate in the NCAA Singles Championship at 6:30p.m. on Monday inMonday in Champaign, Illinois. No. 10-ranked Layne Sleeth will face No. 33-ranked Daevenia Achong from Miami (FL), while No. 53-ranked Carmen Corley will face No. 61-ranked Tatum Rice from Arkansas.
