OU women's tennis: Sooners rise to No. 25 in latest ITA rankings

Oklahoma (11-5, 2-3 Big 12) shot into the ITA top-25 on Wednesday following two big wins in Norman over the weekend.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟐𝟓 🙌For the first time under head coach @Coach_Audra, the #Sooners check into the @ITA_Tennis top 25!#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/h4yf6pEhU6— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) April 7, 2021
The Sooners have cracked the ITA top 25 for the first time this season as they take the No. 25 spot in this week’s rankings. OU pulled off two big victories, sweeping the then-No. 41 ranked Oklahoma State, 4-0, and defeating No. 18 UCF an emphatic 4-1.
The Sooners are now on a two-game win streak, and have been highlighted by the strong play of the No. 11 doubles tandem of junior Ivana and sophomore Carmen Corley (19-3) and standout freshman No. 80 Dana Guzman’s (12-2) singles performances.
OU will begin the last third of its six-game homestand against No. 31 Iowa State (12-4, 4-2) on at 4 p.m. CT Friday, April 9. OU is currently sixth in the Big 12, but carries a considerable amount of momentum into their last four intraconference games.
