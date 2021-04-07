You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU women's tennis: Sooners rise to No. 25 in latest ITA rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Carmen Corley

Freshman Carmen Corley receives the ball in a doubles match against Texas Christian on March 6, 2020.

 Ellory Myers/The Daily

Oklahoma (11-5, 2-3 Big 12) shot into the ITA top-25 on Wednesday following two big wins in Norman over the weekend.

The Sooners have cracked the ITA top 25 for the first time this season as they take the No. 25 spot in this week’s rankings. OU pulled off two big victories, sweeping the then-No. 41 ranked Oklahoma State, 4-0, and defeating No. 18 UCF an emphatic 4-1.

The Sooners are now on a two-game win streak, and have been highlighted by the strong play of the No. 11 doubles tandem of junior Ivana and sophomore Carmen Corley (19-3) and standout freshman No. 80 Dana Guzman’s (12-2) singles performances.

OU will begin the last third of its six-game homestand against No. 31 Iowa State (12-4, 4-2) on at 4 p.m. CT Friday, April 9. OU is currently sixth in the Big 12, but carries a considerable amount of momentum into their last four intraconference games.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments