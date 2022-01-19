 Skip to main content
OU women's tennis: Sooners rise to No. 18 in latest ITA rankings after defeating Wyoming, Princeton

  Updated
  • 0
Ivana and Carmen dom

Junior Ivana Corley and sophomore Carmen Corley celebrate after a match on Oct. 10, 2020.

 Austin Carriere/OU Athletics

Oklahoma (2-0) moved up in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings released Wednesday, rising from No. 19 to No. 18 after two crucial wins in Norman this week.

OU managed to score a 7-0 sweep against Wyoming (1-4) and narrowly edged No. 23 Princeton (0-1) 4-3 in its first  home matches of the season.

The doubles tandem of freshmen Emma Staker and Anchisa Chanta has highlighted the Sooners’ early success with a pair of wins. In singles, junior Carmen Corley put forth a strong effort  Tuesday against Princeton. She narrowly defeated the Tigers’ Daria Frayman in three sets, 4-6, 6-3 and 7-5, to close the OU victory.

Oklahoma will now continue the second half of its early four game homestand. The Sooners will face South Carolina at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21 and Tarleton State (1-1) at a time to be determined on Saturday, Jan. 22. 

