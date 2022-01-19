OU women's tennis: Sooners rise to No. 18 in latest ITA rankings after defeating Wyoming, Princeton

Oklahoma (2-0) moved up in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings released Wednesday, rising from No. 19 to No. 18 after two crucial wins in Norman this week.
𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐠!📈#Sooners jump up to No. 18 in this week's @ITA_Tennispoll!#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/pukdvJz4T8— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) January 19, 2022
OU managed to score a 7-0 sweep against Wyoming (1-4) and narrowly edged No. 23 Princeton (0-1) 4-3 in its first home matches of the season.
The doubles tandem of freshmen Emma Staker and Anchisa Chanta has highlighted the Sooners’ early success with a pair of wins. In singles, junior Carmen Corley put forth a strong effort Tuesday against Princeton. She narrowly defeated the Tigers’ Daria Frayman in three sets, 4-6, 6-3 and 7-5, to close the OU victory.
Oklahoma will now continue the second half of its early four game homestand. The Sooners will face South Carolina at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21 and Tarleton State (1-1) at a time to be determined on Saturday, Jan. 22.
