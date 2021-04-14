OU women's tennis: Sooners rise in ITA rankings, Tennis Channel poll amid 3-win streak

Oklahoma (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) made two top-25 lists on Wednesday amid its current hot streak.
#Sooners up a spot in this week's ITA rankings to #24! OU closes out the regular season on the road at #47 Kansas on Friday and Kansas State on Sunday.#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/6zJX6ti20y— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) April 14, 2021
The Sooners have risen one spot in the latest ITA rankings to take the No. 24 spot in the nation. OU also finds itself ranked No. 23 in this week’s Tennis Channel/USA College. After taking down Iowa State, 4-0, on Friday, the team is now on a three-game win streak as it heads to Kansas to finish out the season.
The Sooners have been on a tear, giving up only one point in their last three matches and clawing back into a top spot in the conference. OU also had multiple players move around in individual and doubles rankings on Wednesday.
The sister tandem of junior and sophomore Ivana and Carmen Corley fell four spots from No. 11 to No. 15 despite picking up the 6-3 win on Friday against Iowa State’s Miska Kadleckova and Thasaporn Naklo.
Freshman Dana Guzman dropped to No. 97 after beating Iowa State’s Maty Cancini, 6-3 and 6-0, on Friday. Ivana Corley checked in at No. 79, moving up from her previous No. 91 ranking. The biggest leap was made by Carmen Corley, who moved up 24 spots to take the No. 73 spot after impressive play on court one.
Oklahoma will look to extend its streak as it heads to Lawrence on Friday where it will face No. 49 Kansas (7-10, 1-4) at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday. The Sooners will then match up with Kansas State (7-9, 2-5) at 12 p.m. CT in Manhattan.
