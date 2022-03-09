 Skip to main content
OU women's tennis: Sooners remain steady at No. 3 in latest ITA poll, No. 2 in USTA rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
Layne Sleeth

Junior Layne Sleeth during the match against No. 57 Illinois on March 6.

 Litzy Silos/The Daily

Oklahoma (14-1) received seven new rankings for individual, doubles and team performances on Wednesday.

In team play, Oklahoma remained steady at No. 3 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings and No. 2 in the latest United States Tennis Association rankings, which were both released Wednesday morning.

Oklahoma also received several singles rankings updates. Junior Layne Sleeth moved from No. 14 to No. 17 while Junior Carmen Corley fell back from No. 34 to No. 36. Senior Ivana Corley also moved from No. 38 to No. 44 in singles play.

The Sooners also had the Corley sisters remain steady as the No. 4-ranked doubles team in the nation following their win over Illinois’ Kate Duong and Megan Heuser on March 6. Senior Alexandra Pisareva and Sleeth moved from No. 25 to No. 68 nationally in doubles.

Oklahoma will begin Big 12 play by facing No. 24 Kansas (7-4) at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 11, in Norman.

