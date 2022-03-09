OU women's tennis: Sooners remain steady at No. 3 in latest ITA poll, No. 2 in USTA rankings

Oklahoma (14-1) received seven new rankings for individual, doubles and team performances on Wednesday.
In team play, Oklahoma remained steady at No. 3 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings and No. 2 in the latest United States Tennis Association rankings, which were both released Wednesday morning.
New 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 for the #Sooners ☝️#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/fdaMGGae9Z— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) March 9, 2022
Oklahoma also received several singles rankings updates. Junior Layne Sleeth moved from No. 14 to No. 17 while Junior Carmen Corley fell back from No. 34 to No. 36. Senior Ivana Corley also moved from No. 38 to No. 44 in singles play.
The Sooners also had the Corley sisters remain steady as the No. 4-ranked doubles team in the nation following their win over Illinois’ Kate Duong and Megan Heuser on March 6. Senior Alexandra Pisareva and Sleeth moved from No. 25 to No. 68 nationally in doubles.
Oklahoma will begin Big 12 play by facing No. 24 Kansas (7-4) at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 11, in Norman.
