OU women's tennis: Sooners release fall 2021 schedule

Oklahoma women’s tennis announced its 2021 fall schedule on Thursday afternoon.
The Sooners will participate in 15 competitions beginning Sept. 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Milwaukee Classic. The following week, players will split up to compete in both the Fall Ranked Invite in Cary, North Carolina starting on Sept. 24., as well as the ITF Lubbock 15k in Lubbock, Texas from Sept. 25 - Oct. 3.
October will prove to be a busy month for the Sooners, as they are lined up to compete in 10 competitions throughout. Starting Oct. 2, one group will head east to Hilton Head, South Carolina., for the ITF Hilton Head 15k, while another will divert west to Redding, California, for the ITF Redding 25k. Accompanied by sophomore Dana Guzman, sisters in junior Carmen Corley and senior Ivana Corley will head to Charleston, South Carolina, where they will represent the Sooners at the ITA All-American Championships, starting Oct. 4.
From Oct. 9 - Oct. 17, the team will split up once again, with a group heading out to Florence, South Carolina for the ITF Florence 25k. Another bunch will be in Norman for the ITF Norman 15k, the only time the Sooners will see their home court in the fall.
The action continues on Oct. 21 in Iowa City, Iowa, at the ITA Central Regionals. From Oct. 23 - Oct. 31, the team will split again to compete in the ITF Austin 25k in Austin, Texas, as well as the ITF Macon 25k in Macon, Georgia. The last event in October will take place from Oct. 29 - 31 in Houston at the ITA Rice Invite.
The Sooners will wrap their season in the first week of November, playing throughout the week in three events. From Oct. 30 - Nov. 7, multiple Sooners will head to Orlando to compete in the ITF Orlando 25k. From Nov. 4 - Nov. 7, another group will be in San Diego for the ITA Fall Nationals. The last tournament on the fall slate will be in Stillwater, where the Big 12 Invite will take place from Nov. 5 - Nov. 7.
The Sooners ended the 2021 spring season with a 15-7 record but have added freshman Emma Staker and junior Florida transfer, Layne Sleeth. OU will release its spring schedule at a later date.
