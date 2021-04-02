You are the owner of this article.
OU women's tennis: Sooners pick up 1st Bedlam win since 2014 in sweep of Oklahoma State

Ivana Corley

Junior Ivana Corley celebrates after a match on Oct. 11, 2020.

 Austin Carriere/OU Athletics

No. 33 Oklahoma (10-5, 2-3 Big 12) snapped an almost seven-year losing streak to No. 41 Oklahoma State (7-9, 1-4) in an impressive 4-0 Bedlam sweep Friday in Norman.

The Sooners struck first with electrifying play in doubles action. The No. 11 ranked junior-sophomore duo of sisters Ivana and Carmen Corley quickly got the ball rolling with a 6-1 win over OSU’s No. 55 ranked Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and Ayumi Miyamoto. 

Junior Kianah Motosono and freshman Dana Guzman then picked up another 6-1 win for OU over the Cowgirls’ Daniella Medvedeva and Dariya Detkovskaya, securing the doubles point and momentum for the Sooners. Seniors Marcelina Podlinska and Camila Romero led OSU’s Alana Wolfberg and Lenka Stara, 4-3 when play stopped with the win on court three. 

Capurro built on the Sooners’ hot start with a 6-1 and 6-2 win against Detkovskaya to put OU up 2-0 on its Bedlam rivals. Hot off her first ITA ranking, No. 80 Guzman defeated Miyamoto, 6-4 and 6-4, picking up yet another win to make her an impressive 13-2 on the season. No. 91 Carmen Corley came in the clutch for the Sooners with a rallying 6-4 and 7-5 win over No. 53 Wolfberg to break the streak and secure OU’s first Bedlam win since April 19, 2014 in a sweep.

No. 109 Marcelina Podlinska trailed Medvedeva in the second set, 3-2, after a 7-6 loss in the first set when play finished. No. 97 Carmen Corley was mounting a comeback, locked, 4-4, in her second set with No. 16 Thamchaiwat after dropping the first, 6-4. Motosono was tied, 1-1, with Stara after losing the first set, 6-2, and forcing a third in the second with a 6-4 win. 

“I'm just so proud of how well they've responded not only to our last match against OSU but also our previous 4-3 matches,” OU head coach Audra Cohen said afterward. “They’ve really been so focused on becoming unbelievable competitors and improving their competitiveness overall.”

The Sooners will be back in Norman on Sunday, April 4 where they will face No. 16 UCF at 12 p.m. CT in a one-game break from intraconference play. OU will look to stretch its win streak and retain momentum going into the last four intraconference matchups before the Big 12 tournament.

“We have a mentality right now that it’s going to come down to you on your court,” Cohen said. “Everybody has that mentality on the team, and it’s starting to show. There’s no looking around. There's no waiting for anybody to give it to you. We’re working on every court and we’re working for every single point that we play.”

