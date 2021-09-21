OU women's tennis: Sooners open fall season with strong showing in Milwaukee Classic

Three members of the Oklahoma women's tennis team opened their season over the weekend at the Milwaukee Classic in Milwaukee.
The No. 1 ranked doubles team in the nation started its season off on the right foot, as the sister tandem of Ivana and Carmen Corley defeated Indiana’s Laura Masic and Alexandra Staiculescu 6-3.
Carmen Corley then tallied a singles victory over Mississippi’s Ludmila Kareisova, winning both sets 6-4 to advance to the round of 16. She then advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating North Texas’ Jasmine Adams in three close sets, 6-4, 4-6 and 6-4.
Ivana Corley followed suit with a singles victory of her own, taking down Portland’s Sally Pethybridge in two sets, 6-1 and 6-2. She then handily defeated Ohio’s Brindtha Ramasamy 6-2 in both sets to advance to the quarterfinals.
After falling short in her opening contest against Nebraska’s Isabella Griego, freshman Emma Staker notched her first collegiate win over Miami (OH) opponent Laura Rico in two sets, 6-4 and 6-2.
The Corley sisters earned their second doubles win of the weekend on Sunday morning, routing UNT’s Jasmine Adams and Lucie Devier 6-1 and advancing to the semifinals.
Both sisters fell in their following singles matches, ending their weekend a day early. Ivana Corley battled through three sets but ultimately dropped the last two sets to North Carolina’s Fiona Crawley, 1-6, 7-6 and 4-6. Carmen Corley took on UNC’s Reilly Tran in the quarterfinals but fell short in two sets, 3-6 and 4-6.
Staker, who signed with OU this year as the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Oklahoma, as well as the No. 24 ranked player in her signing class, defeated No. 27 Southern California’s Grace Piper in two sets, 6-3 and 6-2, to advance to the consolation finals. She fell just short after dropping the crucial third set to Missouri’s Marta Oliveira 2-6, 6-1 and 9-11.
𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝-𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞.Emma Staker's run comes to an end in the back draw final at the Milwaukee Classic. pic.twitter.com/46NbyToznM— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) September 20, 2021
The Sooners will split up this weekend, with a group of players traveling to Cary, North Carolina, to compete in the Fall Ranked Invite, which begins on Sept. 24. A day later, another group will travel to Lubbock, Texas, to participate in the ITF Lubbock 15k.
