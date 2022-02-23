OU women's tennis: Sooners No. 2 in latest USTA rankings, No. 3 in latest ITA poll

Oklahoma (12-1) stayed put at No. 2 nationally in the latest United States Tennis Association rankings and moved down a spot to No. 3 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings. Both were released on Wednesday.
Holding on 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠 💪#Sooners remain at No. 2 in the latest @usta poll and move to No. 3 in the @ITA_Tennis rankings!#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/hvVRtRCYmM— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) February 23, 2022
Most recently, the Sooners swept No. 17 USC 4-0 on Feb. 20 in Norman. The No. 11-ranked sister tandem of senior Ivana Corley and junior Carmen Corley grabbed the first point of the day against No. 5-ranked Salma Ewing and Snow Han, 6-1.
In singles action, senior Alexandra Pisareva upended Grace Piper 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 5 spot. No. 103-ranked Emma Staker took down Danielle Willson on court six, 6-1, 6-0, to notch the third point.
No. 15 ranked junior Layne Sleeth grabbed a 6-1, 6-4 win over No. 1-ranked Eryn Cayetano, her highest collegiate ranked win.
The Sooners continue their season against Central Florida at 4 p.m on Friday, Feb. 25 in Orlando.
