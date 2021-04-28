OU women's tennis: Sooners move to No. 21 in ITA rankings

No. 21 Oklahoma (15-6) moved to No. 21 in the final round of ITA rankings on Wednesday.
On the 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞.— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) April 28, 2021
Breaking down the #Sooners jumps in this week's @ITA_Tennis rankings:
#21 Team: ⬆️ 2⃣
#18 I. Corley/C. Corley: ⬆️ 5⃣
#60 @CarmenCorley3: ⬆️ 1⃣3⃣
#68 @danaguzman03 ⬆️ 1⃣2⃣
#84 @ivanacorley: ⬆️ 1⃣3⃣#OUrFight https://t.co/U4OHBF1GDf
The Sooners ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak before falling to No. 3 Texas, 4-2, in the Big 12 Tournament semifinal on April 24.
The sophomore-junior duo of sisters Carmen and Ivana Corley moved up five spots to No. 18 after taking down OSU’s Lenka Stara Alana Wolfberg, 6-2, on April 23 and besting the Longhorns’ No. 17 Lulu Sun and Kylie Collins, 6-4. The Corleys are now 16-2 on the year, having only lost three matches since pairing in January 2020.
Carmen Corley jumped up 13 spots after defeating UT’s No. 28 Peyton Stearns, 6-3 and 7-5, to take the No. 60 spot. Carmen holds a 12-6 record on the year. Freshman powerhouse Dana Guzman moved up 12 spots in the latest round of rankings, taking the No. 68 spot. Guzman is 18-2 on the season, winning eight of her last 10 matches.
Ivana Corley matched her sister in spots moved, going 13 spots up in the rankings to take the No. 84 position. Ivana is 13-6 on the season, including defeating Oklahoma State’s Ayumi Miyamoto, 6-2, 7-5, to help the Sooners sweep the Cowgirls.
The Sooners will not play again until they begin the 2021 NCAA Tennis Tournament on May 16 in Orlando, Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.