OU women's tennis: Sooners jump to No. 8 in latest ITA rankings, No. 9 in USTA rankings

Oklahoma (6-0) jumped from No. 18 to No. 8 in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings released on Wednesday morning, and received a No. 9 ranking in the United States Tennis Association rankings.
𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬!For the first time in program history... Making our top 10 debut in both sets of rankings ‼️#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/bGkYg58A26— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) February 2, 2022
The latest rankings updates mark the first time in program history that OU has appeared in the top 10 of both polls. The Sooners recently upset then-No. 6 Duke (3-1) 4-2 on Jan. 30 and earned a ticket to the ITA National Indoors for the first time in program history.
OU has been off to a hot start thanks to performances from junior Layne Sleeth, who ranks No. 16 nationally for her singles performances. In doubles, Sleeth and senior Alexandra Pisereva took down Duke’s No.20-ranked Chloe Beck and Margaryta Bilokin 7-5.
Next, the Sooners will have a double-header match against New Mexico State at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.