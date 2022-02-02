 Skip to main content
OU women's tennis: Sooners jump to No. 8 in latest ITA rankings, No. 9 in USTA rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
Carmen and Ivana Corley last

Junior Ivana Corley and sophomore Carmen Corley celebrate after a match on Oct. 11, 2020.

 Austin Carriere/OU Athletics

Oklahoma (6-0) jumped from No. 18 to No. 8 in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings released on Wednesday morning, and received a No. 9 ranking in the United States Tennis Association rankings.

The latest rankings updates mark the first time in program history that OU has appeared in the top 10 of both polls. The Sooners recently upset then-No. 6 Duke (3-1) 4-2 on Jan. 30 and earned a ticket to the ITA National Indoors for the first time in program history.

OU has been off to a hot start thanks to performances from junior Layne Sleeth, who ranks No. 16 nationally for her singles performances. In doubles, Sleeth and senior Alexandra Pisereva took down Duke’s No.20-ranked Chloe Beck and Margaryta Bilokin 7-5.

Next, the Sooners will have a double-header match against New Mexico State at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 in Norman.

