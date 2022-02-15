 Skip to main content
OU women's tennis: Sooners' Ivana Corley named Big 12 Player of the Week

Ivana Corley

Then-sophomore Ivana Corley serves the ball, Feb. 15, 2020.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

Oklahoma senior Ivana Corley was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday following her standout performances in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Indoors from Feb. 11-14.

Corley defeated North Carolina’s No. 7-ranked Reiley Tran, 6-2, 4-6 and 6-4 on Monday, Feb. 14, in the ITA National Indoors Championship. She also defeated Pepperdine’s No. 34-ranked Victoria Flores, 4-6, 6-2 and 6-1, on Sunday, Feb. 13, in the semifinals.

Corley added to her singles performances with two ranked wins in doubles play as well. She helped her sister, junior Carmen Corley, defeat UNC’s No. 1-ranked Fiona Crawley and Elizabeth Scotty 6-3 on Feb. 14. They again worked together to defeat the No. 15-ranked doubles tandem, Flores and Lisa Zaar, 6-4, on Feb. 13.

With Ivana Corley leading the way, Oklahoma will return home next weekend to face No. 15 Southern California (6-2) at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 in Norman.

