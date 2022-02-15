OU women's tennis: Sooners' Ivana Corley named Big 12 Player of the Week

Oklahoma senior Ivana Corley was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday following her standout performances in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Indoors from Feb. 11-14.
Beat the No. 7 & No. 34 singles players ✔️ Beat the No. 1 & No. 15 doubles teams ✔️ 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐧 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝟏𝟐 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 ✔️@ivanacorley snags OU's third conference weekly honor of the season!➡️ | https://t.co/G54NeoUmlr#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/oFSWyMgZfj— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) February 15, 2022
Corley defeated North Carolina’s No. 7-ranked Reiley Tran, 6-2, 4-6 and 6-4 on Monday, Feb. 14, in the ITA National Indoors Championship. She also defeated Pepperdine’s No. 34-ranked Victoria Flores, 4-6, 6-2 and 6-1, on Sunday, Feb. 13, in the semifinals.
Corley added to her singles performances with two ranked wins in doubles play as well. She helped her sister, junior Carmen Corley, defeat UNC’s No. 1-ranked Fiona Crawley and Elizabeth Scotty 6-3 on Feb. 14. They again worked together to defeat the No. 15-ranked doubles tandem, Flores and Lisa Zaar, 6-4, on Feb. 13.
With Ivana Corley leading the way, Oklahoma will return home next weekend to face No. 15 Southern California (6-2) at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 in Norman.
