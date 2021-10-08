OU women's tennis: Sooners finish ITA All-American Championships with 6 singles wins, 1 doubles victory

Three Sooners wrapped up their week at the ITA All-American Championships in Charleston, South Carolina, tallying six singles wins and one doubles win.
The No. 1 ranked sister duo of junior Carmen Corley and senior Ivana Corley represented the Sooners in the doubles main draw throughout the week. They reached the round of 16 after defeating Louisville’s Andrea Di Palma and Rhea Verma 8-2 but dropped their next match to Old Dominion’s Tatsiana Sasnouskaya and Yuliia Starodubtseva in a 9-7 battle that put an end to their doubles run.
Are you 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗱?🤔@ivanacorley & @CarmenCorley3 defeats Louisville's Verma/Di Palma, 8-2, to advance to the next round‼️#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/5MFtPpTsck— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) October 7, 2021
No. 39 ranked Carmen Corley opened her singles main draw run with a win over Louisiana State’s No. 43 ranked Taylor Bridges, 6-2 and 7-5. That performance was followed up with another win over California’s No. 113 ranked Valentina Ivanov, 6-1, 3-6 and 6-4, pushing Corley through to the round of 16.
Following a day in which competition was called off due to inclement weather, action resumed on the court on Oct. 6. Corley fell to North Carolina State’s No. 23 ranked Alana Smith in two sets, 6-1 and 6-3 in the round of 16.
𝐀𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 #Sooners win!@CarmenCorley3 defeats Valentina Ivanov (CAL), 6-1, 6-3 to jump into tomorrow's round of 16!🙌#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/uXHvYsPjID— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) October 4, 2021
No. 60 ranked Ivana Corley kicked off her singles campaign with a win over San Diego’s No. 30 ranked Solymar Colling in three sets, 3-6, 6-3 and 6-3 to advance to the round of 32.
Corley lost her first set against Cal’s Hannah Viller Moeller, but managed to take the next two to advance in three sets, 1-6, 6-4 and 6-2. She bowed out of the tournament following a loss to Princeton’s Victoria Hu in two sets, 6-3 and 6-2.
#Sooners closing out the day 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝!@ivanacorley takes down Hannah Viller Moeller (Cal), 1-6, 6-4, 6-2!🏆#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/EzASXPLB9V— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) October 4, 2021
Sophomore Dana Guzman joined her Sooner counterparts in advancing to the round of 16. Guzman notched her first win of the tournament over Virginia’s Elaine Chervinsky in two sets, 7-6(8) and 6-3.
She then earned her bid into the round of 16 by taking down Texas A&M's Mary Stoiana in two sets, 6-2 and 6-1. Guzman was defeated by the 2020 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, No 29 ranked Ayana Akli of South Carolina in two sets, 6-0 and 7-6 (4).
𝐂𝐚𝐧'𝐭 be stopped!@danaguzman03 takes down Texas A&M's Mary Stoiana, 6-1, 6-1, to advance to the next round!☝️#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/2PkRGhW0Z2— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) October 4, 2021
The Sooners will see the court again on Oct. 9 as they’ll split up to compete in the ITF Norman 15k & the ITF Florence 25k in Florence, South Carolina.
