OU women's tennis: Sooners fall to No. 33 in latest ITA Rankings

Carmen Corley

Sophomore Carmen Corley celebrates after a match on Oct. 11, 2020.

 Austin Carriere/OU Athletics

OU (9-5, 1-3 Big 12) fell three places in the latest ITA rankings on Tuesday to claim the No. 33 spot.

The Sooners split their matches last week with a 6-1 win over No. 50 TCU (9-8) on Friday and a narrow 4-3 loss to No. 30 Texas Tech (13-5) on Sunday. In singles action, the biggest story of new rankings is freshman Dana Guzman’s jump to No. 80 from being previously unranked.

Guzman picked up a 6-0 and 6-2 win over then-No. 75 Kaitlin Staines on Sunday. Junior Ivana Corley fell from No. 79 to No. 91 following a tough loss to Tech’s Nell Miller.

Sophomore Carmen Corley rose five spots to No. 97 from No. 102 following straight wins on the weekend. Junior Marcelina Podlinska dropped to No. 109 from No. 92 after a loss to Olivia Peet on Sunday.

Previously ranked No. 19 in doubles play, the powerhouse sister duo of Carmen and Ivana Corley elevated their ranking to take the No. 11 spot after two wins over the weekend. They topped Texas Tech’s then-No 45 Kaitlin Staines and Lisa Mays on Sunday.

OU will face Oklahoma State at 4 p.m. CT on Friday, April 30 on Bally Sports Oklahoma in its third match of a six-game homestay.

