OU women's tennis: Sooners defeat Texas A&M 4-3, advance to Final Four

  • Updated
  • 0
Emma Staker

Freshman Emma Staker during the match against Arizona State University in the second round of NCAA women's tennis regionals on May 7.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 2 Oklahoma (31-2) defeated No. 7 Texas A&M (31-2), 4-3 Friday evening during the NCAA National Tournament in Champaign, Illinois.

Doubles began with a quick score by OU's No. 10-ranked sisters duo of senior Ivana Corley and junior Carmen Corley, as they defeated A&M's No. 6-ranked duo of Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith, 6-3. The Aggies answered as the No. 47-ranked Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana defeated the Sooners senior Alexandra Pisareva and junior Layne Sleeth, 6-3.

The doubles section of the match finished as Oklahoma's sophomore Dana Guzman and freshman Emma Staker secured the doubles point against Texas A&M's Renee McBryde and Gianna Pielet, 7-5.

Singles began as Texas A&M's Stoiana defeated Oklahoma's No. 97-ranked Ivana Corley, 6-2 and 6-1. Texas A&M added another point as Goldsmith defeated OU's Guzman, 6-4 and 6-2.

OU's No. 10-ranked Sleeth answered back and defeated the Aggies No. 8-ranked Branstine, 6-2 and 6-3, and tied the match. However, Texas A&M responded as Pielet took down Pisareva, 6-2 and 6-3, as the Aggies regained the lead.

Oklahoma tied the match as Carmen Corley defeated TAMU's Makarova, 3-6, 6-2, and 6-3. The match was clinched as Staker took down the Aggies Jeanette Mireles, 3-6, 6-3, and 6-4.

Oklahoma will now advance to the Final Four and will face either Duke or North Carolina State tomorrow at a time to be determined in Champaign, Illinois.

