OU women's tennis: Sooners defeat Duke, punch ticket to National Championship

  • Updated
  • 0
Emma Staker

Freshman Emma Staker during the match against Bryant University in the first round of NCAA women's tennis regionals on May 6.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 2 Oklahoma (32-2) defeated No. 4 Duke (23-3) 4-3 Saturday night during the NCAA National Championship Semifinal.

Doubles began as OU’s No. 10-ranked sister duo of senior Ivana Corley and junior Carmen Corley defeated the Blue Devils’ No. 17-ranked tandem of Georgia Drummy and Karolina Barankova, 6-3. However, Duke managed to fight back as Margaryta Bilokin and Eliza Omirou took down the Sooners’ sophomore Dana Guzman, and freshman Emma Staker, 2-6.

The doubles point was clinched by Oklahoma’s junior Layne Sleeth and senior Alexandra Pisareva as they downed the No. 49-ranked duo from Duke, Chloe Beck, and Ellie Coleman, 7-5.

Singles began and Duke was the first to score as Drummy took down Oklahoma’s No. 53-ranked Carmen Corley 6-0, and 7-5 to tie the match. However, the Sooners’ No. 10-ranked Layne Sleeth answered the call and took down Duke’s No. 9-ranked Chloe Beck 6-0 and 6-4 to regain the advantage.

Duke rebounded again as Emma Jackson took down OU’s No. 97-ranked Ivana Corley, to a score of 7-5 and 6-3 to once again tie the match. It was Pisareva, however, who regained OU’s lead as she scored a 6-1 and 6-4 win over Duke’s Coleman.

Duke once again tied the match as No. 106-ranked Kelly Chen scored a 6-3 and 7-5 win over Guzman. This left freshman Emma Staker to secure the clinch. She managed to clinch OU’s ticket to the NCAA National Championship for the first time in program history as she downed Omirou 6-0, 5-7 and 6-0.

Next up, OU faces No. 4 Texas (25-4) at 7 p.m. in Champaign, Illinois.

