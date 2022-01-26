 Skip to main content
OU women's tennis: Sooners climb to No. 17 in latest ITA rankings after besting South Carolina, Tarleton State

  • Updated
  • 0
Marcelina Podlinska

Then-sophomore Marcelina Podlinska serves the ball in her singles match against Texas Christian on March 6.

 Ellory Myers/The Daily

Oklahoma (4-0) has taken a step forward in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings released Wednesday, rising from No. 18 to No. 17 after winning its last two matches.

After a 7-0 sweep of Wyoming and a 4-3 win over Princeton elevated them to their previous position, OU defeated South Carolina 5-2 on Jan. 21 and swept Tarleton State 7-0 on Jan. 22.

OU junior Carmen Corley put on a show in the first two weeks of contests, defeating Princeton’s No. 4-ranked Daria Frayman in singles play. Corley added to her performance with terrific doubles play, including wins over Princeton’s No. 7-ranked Grace Joyce and Frayman.

Corley also helped take down the No. 37-ranked doubles team, South Carolina’s Megan Davies and Allie Gretkowski. That performance netted her Big 12 Player of the Week honors on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The Sooners will hit the road to take on Furman (3-1) at a time to be determined, on Saturday, Jan. 29 in Durham, North Carolina.

