OU women's tennis: Sooners' Carmen Corley named Big 12 Player of the Week after wins over Princeton, South Carolina

Oklahoma junior Carmen Corley was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday after dominating the past week of play.
𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐲, @OU_WTennis #Big12TEN Player of the Week📰 https://t.co/KiCUJKip3o pic.twitter.com/Z6yejiwytm— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 25, 2022
The Albuquerque native defeated No. 4-ranked Daria Frayman, in singles on Tuesday, Jan. 18 against No. 23 Princeton. She finished the week winning three of four singles matches throughout the week.
Corley also performed well on the doubles courts, defeating No. 7-ranked Grace Joyce and Frayman in the Sooners’ win over Princeton. She also defeated No. 37-ranked Megan Davies and Allie Gretkowski during Oklahoma’s win over South Carolina on Friday, Jan. 21.
Corley’s effort has helped the Sooners’ start to the season, as they sit at 4-0 were ranked No. 18 in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association poll. Oklahoma will now look to its first road match of the season against Furman (3-1) at a time to be determined on Saturday, Jan. 29 in Durham, North Carolina.
