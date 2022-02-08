 Skip to main content
OU women's tennis: Sooners' Alexandra Pisareva named Big 12 Player of the Week

  • Updated
OU Women's Tennis

The OU women's tennis team drapes an American flag over their shoulders Feb. 15, 2020.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

Oklahoma senior Alexandra Pisareva was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday following her standout performance against New Mexico State on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The Ukraine native performed well against the Aggies, as she defeated New Mexico State’s Georgia Townsend and Gavi Kalaga with a pair of 6-1 scores.

In double’s performances, Pisareva played alongside junior Layne Sleeth, and defeated the Aggies’ tandem of Chloe Gavino and Natsuki Nishimura 6-1 in the first match on Saturday. Later that day, Pisareva teamed with senior Marcelina Podlinska as they took down the Aggies’ Kalaga and Natsuki Nishimura 6-1.

Pisareva and the No. 8 Sooners will participate in the ITA national indoors tournament from Feb. 11-14 in Madison, Wisconsin.

