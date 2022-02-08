OU women's tennis: Sooners' Alexandra Pisareva named Big 12 Player of the Week

Oklahoma senior Alexandra Pisareva was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday following her standout performance against New Mexico State on Saturday, Feb. 5.
𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝟏𝟐 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤! 🗣@sashka_pisareva snags her first career @Big12Conference weekly honor after an undefeated weekend!#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/lU4eywoKjb— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) February 8, 2022
The Ukraine native performed well against the Aggies, as she defeated New Mexico State’s Georgia Townsend and Gavi Kalaga with a pair of 6-1 scores.
In double’s performances, Pisareva played alongside junior Layne Sleeth, and defeated the Aggies’ tandem of Chloe Gavino and Natsuki Nishimura 6-1 in the first match on Saturday. Later that day, Pisareva teamed with senior Marcelina Podlinska as they took down the Aggies’ Kalaga and Natsuki Nishimura 6-1.
Pisareva and the No. 8 Sooners will participate in the ITA national indoors tournament from Feb. 11-14 in Madison, Wisconsin.
