OU women's tennis: Sooners advance to No. 8 in latest USTA rankings, climb in individual ITA rankings

Oklahoma (8-0) stepped up one spot from No. 9 to No. 8 in the latest United States Tennis Association poll on Wednesday.
#Sooners jump one spot in the @usta poll this week! 📈#OUrFight https://t.co/mffTdQ4XrW— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) February 9, 2022
OU’s advancement comes after a double-header sweep of New Mexico State on Saturday, Feb. 5 with 7-0 and 5-0 wins. The Sooners are now preparing for their first trip in program history to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Indoors tournament.
The ITA, which has OU ranked No. 8 as of its last update, did not release a new team ranking on Wednesday, but did release new singles and doubles rankings.
Sooners junior Layne Sleeth is ranked No. 15 nationally in singles play, while junior Carmen Corley is No. 35. Senior Ivana Corley is ranked No. 57 in singles, followed by freshman Anchisa Chanta at No. 88 and freshman Emma Staker at No. 103.
In doubles play, the Corley sisters are ranked No. 9 nationally, while senior Alexandra Pisareva — the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week — and Sleeth are No. 42.
Oklahoma will transition to the ITA Indoors to take on Wisconsin (5-1) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, in Madison, Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.