OU women's tennis: Sooners advance to No. 8 in latest USTA rankings, climb in individual ITA rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
Ivana Corley

Then-sophomore Ivana Corley serves the ball Feb. 15, 2020.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

Oklahoma (8-0) stepped up one spot from No. 9 to No. 8 in the latest United States Tennis Association poll on Wednesday.

OU’s advancement comes after a double-header sweep of New Mexico State on Saturday, Feb. 5 with 7-0 and 5-0 wins. The Sooners are now preparing for their first trip in program history to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Indoors tournament.

The ITA, which has OU ranked No. 8 as of its last update, did not release a new team ranking on Wednesday, but did release new singles and doubles rankings. 

Sooners junior Layne Sleeth is ranked No. 15 nationally in singles play, while junior Carmen Corley is No. 35. Senior Ivana Corley is ranked No. 57 in singles, followed by freshman Anchisa Chanta at No. 88 and freshman Emma Staker at No. 103. 

In doubles play, the Corley sisters are ranked No. 9 nationally, while senior Alexandra Pisareva — the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week — and Sleeth are No. 42.

Oklahoma will transition to the ITA Indoors to take on Wisconsin (5-1) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, in Madison, Wisconsin.

