OU women's tennis: No. 8 Sooners sweep Wisconsin 4-0 in 1st round of ITA National Indoors

No. 8 Oklahoma (8-0) defeated Wisconsin (5-1) 4-0 in the first round of the ITA National Indoors tournament on Friday night.
To open, OU’s doubles team of junior Layne Sleeth and senior Alexandra Pisareva defeated Wisconsin’s Taylor Cataldi and Charmaine Seah 6-2.
After, senior Ivana Corley and junior Carmen Corley took down the Badgers’ Xinyu Cai and Alina Mukhortova 6-4 to clinch the Sooners’ doubles point.
Singles performances went in the Sooners’ favor, as freshman Anchisa Chanta defeated Seah 6-3 and 6-0. Ivana Corley followed that performance with a win over Mukhortova, 6-3 and 6-1.
Freshman Emma Staker rounded out the matches, as she defeated Cataldi 6-1 and 6-4 to secure the match point for the Sooners.
With the win, Oklahoma advances to the quarterfinals of the ITA tournament against Texas at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Madison, Wisconsin.
