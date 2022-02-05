OU women's tennis: No. 8 Sooners sweep New Mexico State 7-0, 5-0 in double-header

No. 8 Oklahoma (7-0) took down New Mexico State (0-7) twice with 7-0 and 5-0 sweeps in Norman on Saturday.
To begin the first contest, senior Ivana Corley and junior Carmen Corley swept the Aggies’ Harsha Challa and Mingfang Zhu 6-0. Junior Layne Sleeth and senior Alexandra Pisereva took down New Mexico State’s Chloe Gavino and Natsuki Nishimura 6-1 to secure the doubles point for the Sooners.
Freshmen Emma Staker and Anchisa Chanta defeated the Aggies’ Gavi Kalaga and Bella Nguyen 6-3 for good measure.
Oklahoma continued to pile on in singles play, as senior Marcelina Podlinska quickly defeated the Aggies’ Miranda Bishard 6-0 and 6-1. Shortly after, Staker bested Nguyen 6-0 and 6-1, and OU secured the team win when Carmen Corley defeated Gavino 6-2 and 6-1.
The first match was rounded out by Pisereva earning the win against the Aggies’ Georgia Townsend with a pair of 6-1 victories. Afterward, Sleeth earned a sweep over New Mexico State’s Nishimura with a pair of 6-0 wins and Ivana Corley defeated Kalaga 6-4 and 6-0.
To begin Saturday’s second match, Staker and Chanta took down Nguyen and Townsend 6-1. Following that performance, Podlinska and Pisereva won against Nishimura and Kalaga 6-1 the Corley sisters topped Challa and Gavino 6-3. OU took the doubles point and swept doubles play again.
In singles performances, Podlinska quickly defeated Nguyen with a pair of 6-1 scores. Chanta followed that with a victory over the Aggies’ Nishimura, 6-2 and 6-0. The overall match was clinched by Pisereva, as she downed Gavi Kalaga with a pair 6-1 scores.
The match concluded when Staker took down New Mexico State’s Townsend 6-2 and 6-1. Both Corley sister’s matches went unfinished.
The Sooners will now transition to the ITA National Indoors tournament from Feb. 11-14 in Madison, Wisconsin.
