OU women's tennis: No. 8 Sooners knock off No. 1 Texas in ITA National Indoors quarterfinals

In stunning fashion, No. 8 Oklahoma (9-0) knocked off No. 1 Texas (6-1), 4-1 in the quarterfinals of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Indoors tournament on Saturday night.
To open doubles play, the OU freshman duo of Anchisa Chanta and Emma Staker took out the Longhorns' Bella and Allura Zamarripa 6-3. Senior Ivana Corley and junior Carmen Corley defeated UT’s Kylie Collins and Sabina Zeynalova, 6-3, to score the doubles point for the Sooners.
In singles play, Ivana Corley took out Texas’ Charlotte Chavatipon, 7-6 and 6-2, to score the Sooners’ second point. Texas answered back, as Payton Stearns defeated Oklahoma junior Layne Sleeth, 6-3 and 7-5, to put the Longhorns on the scoreboard.
However, Carmen Corley quickly followed with a win over No. 26-ranked Collins with scores of 6-1, 2-6 and 6-3. The winning point was scored by Staker, who secured the win over UT’s Malaiku Rapolu, 4-6, 6-3 and 6-0 and helped the Sooners upset their Red River rival.
With the historic win, Oklahoma will advance to the semifinals of the ITA tournament in Madison, Wisconsin on Sunday, with their start time and opponent still to be determined.
