OU women's tennis: No. 8 Sooners fall 4-2 to No. 2 North Carolina in ITA National Indoors championship

Ivana Corley

Junior Ivana Corley celebrates after a match on Oct. 11, 2020.

 Austin Carriere/OU Athletics

No. 8 Oklahoma (10-1) was handed its first loss of the season, falling 4-2 to No. 2 North Carolina (11-0) in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Indoors championship on Monday.

Senior Ivana Corley and junior Carmen Corley took out the No. 1-ranked duo in the nation, UNC’s Fiona Crawley and Elizabeth Scotty, 6-3 in doubles play. Junior Layne Sleeth and senior Alexandra Pisareva clinched the doubles point for the Sooners as they downed the No. 21-ranked duo in the nation, the Tarheels’ Cameron Morra and Carson Tanguilig, 6-2.

Singles play started with Scotty defeating Carmen Corley 6-2 and 6-1, while Crawley bested OU freshman Anchisa Chanta with a pair of 6-4 wins. Ivana Corley answered by topping No. 7-ranked Reilly Tran 6-2, 4-6 and 6-4.

However, the Tarheels won the match when Pisareva fell to Tanguilig 6-3, 4-6 and 1-6 and freshman Emma Staker lost to Annika Yarlagadda 6-4, 3-6 and 3-6.

Oklahoma will return home this weekend to face No. 15 Southern California (5-1) at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 in Norman.

