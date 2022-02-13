 Skip to main content
OU women's tennis: No. 8 Sooners defeat No. 5 Pepperdine 4-2, advance to ITA National Indoors finals

  Updated
Ivana and Carmen dom

Junior Ivana Corley and sophomore Carmen Corley celebrate after a match on Oct. 10, 2020.

 Austin Carriere/OU Athletics

No. 8 Oklahoma (10-0) defeated No. 5 Pepperdine (5-2) 4-2 in the semifinals of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Indoors Tournament on Sunday night. 

To open doubles play, Pepperdine’s doubles team of Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen defeated Oklahoma junior Layne Sleeth and senior Alexandra Pisereva 6-1. However, senior Ivana and junior Carmen Corley took out the Waves’ Lisa Zaar and Victoria Flores 6-4.

The doubles points was clinched for OU as freshman duo Anchisa Chanta and Emma Staker took out Pepperdine’s team of Shiori Fukuda and Anastasia Iamachkine 7-5.

Singles play began as Tjen defeated Chanta, 7-5 and 6-4. However, OU bounced back with three straight victories as Pisereva defeated Broadus, 6-3 and 7-6.

Shortly after, Ivana Corley took out Pepperdine’s Flores, 4-6, 6-2 and 6-1. The winning point was scored as Staker defeated Pepperdine’s Nikki Redelijk 6-4, 4-6 and 7-6.

Oklahoma will now advance to the finals round of the ITA tournament in Madison, Wisconsin to face No. 2 North Carolina at noon on Monday.

