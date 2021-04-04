OU women's tennis: No. 33 Sooners knock off No. 16 UCF, 4-1

No. 33 Oklahoma (11-5, 2-3 Big 12) upset No. 16 UCF (12-4) in an emphatic 4-1 victory on Sunday in Norman.
The #Sooners dominated start to finish to put away #16 UCF Sunday to earn the program's highest ranked win under OU head coach Audra Cohen.➡️ https://t.co/BN3kDWyBq9 | #OUrFight pic.twitter.com/91d7hIowri— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) April 4, 2021
The Sooners started the match in what has become standard fashion, with momentum building wins in doubles play.
The junior and freshman pair of Kianah Motosono and Dana Guzman got the ball rolling for OU with a 6-0 victory over UCF’s Ksenia Kuznetsova and Jaleesa Leslie. The No. 11 sister duo of junior Ivana and sophomore Carmen Corley followed suit with a 6-4 win over No. 30 Rebeka Stolmar and Marie Mattel.
Seniors Martina Capurro and Camila Romero led UCF’s Evgeniya Levashova and Nandini Sharma, 5-3, when play halted, with OU picking up the doubles point. The Sooners continued their tremendous doubles success with that win, as they are now 39-9 in doubles matches this season.
OU’s momentum spilled into singles play, with No. 80 Guzman picking up a 6-2 and 6-3 win over Kuznetsova. The freshman elevates to an impressive 14-2 record on the season. Capurro then defeated Mattel, 6-1 and 6-4, to secure a third point for OU, putting all the pressure on the Knights.
Following a close first set that saw a tiebreak loss, Motosono fell short in her second set against Leslie to lose the match and point, 7-5 and 6-2. Soon after, a hard fought battle on court one came to a close with No. 97 Carmen Corley upsetting No. 38 Stolmar, 7-5 and 6-4, to clinch the point and match for Oklahoma.
After narrowly falling to Sharma in her first set, 7-6, No. 109 junior Marcelina Podlinska was tied, 1-1, in her second set when play ended. No. 91 Ivana Corley lost her first set to No. 85 Levashova, 6-3, but rallied in the second to even the score with a 6-3 win of her own. The first game of their third set had yet to finish when the Sooners were awarded the win.
“I’m so proud of how well they’ve responded to the season as a whole, just getting better throughout the season,” OU head coach Audra Cohen said afterward. “We took a couple 4-3 losses, and the way they responded to the things we needed to work on to get better and they didn’t hang their heads and pout. They got to work.”
With the fourth contest of a six-game homestand now in the books, OU prepares for its remaining four intraconference matchups to finish out the season. The Sooners will play No. 31 Iowa State (12-4, 4-2) at 4 p.m. CT on Friday, April 9, in Norman on Bally Sports Oklahoma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.