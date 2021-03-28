OU women's tennis: No. 30 Sooners narrowly edged by No. 32 Texas Tech, 4-3

No. 30 Oklahoma (9-5, 1-3 Big 12) fell just short in its match with No. 32 Texas Tech (13-5, 6-1), 4-3, on Sunday amid multiple rallying performances.
FINAL | #32 Texas Tech 4, #30 OU 3Left it all out there on the court. #Sooners home next weekend to host Oklahoma State Friday followed by UCF on Sunday.#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/8P5PGSRbT6— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) March 28, 2021
OU started the day off strong in doubles play, with the No. 19 ranked sister duo of Ivana and Carmen Corley picking up a 6-2 win over Tech’s No. 45 ranked Kaitlin Staines and Lisa Mays. Junior and freshman Kianah Motosono and Dana Guzman then won their match against the red Raiders’ Olivia Peet and Metka Komac, 6-2, to take the point.
With the doubles point secured, the senior tandem of Camila Romero and Martina Capurro was unable to finish its match with Tech’s Margarita Skriabina and Nell Miller, but led the duo, 4-3, when play ended.
Singles action started off well for the Sooners, with Guzman picking up a 6-0 and 6-2 win over Tech’s No. 75 Staines in yet another ranked win. Capurro was defeated by No. 97 Skriabina in a tight 6-3 and 6-4 contest.
No. 92 Marcelina Podlinska was able to overcome the Red Raiders’ Peet after a close second set to take the match, 6-4 and 7-5. No. 102 Carmen Corley stormed back from a tough second set with Mays to take the third set and the match, 6-4, 6-1 and 6-3, giving her team a needed edge.
With the OU up 3-2 on the Red Raiders, it needed only one point to secure the win. After picking up the first set and dropping the second in her match with Miller, No. 79 Ivana Corley rallied late in the third for an energized comeback that sent the set into a tiebreak. However, she would go on to lose the hard-fought match, 6-2, 6-3 and 7-6.
All attention turned to court six, where Motosono and Komac were in the middle of their second-straight set tiebreak. Unlike the first set, Motosono lost the second set tiebreak to send the game to a third, where Komac rallied to win the match, 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (12-10) and 7-5.
The Sooners will play Oklahoma State (6-8, 0-3) on Friday, April 2 at 4 p.m. CT in Norman. That will be the first time OU will see the Cowboys this season in a televised Bedlam matchup on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
