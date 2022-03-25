 Skip to main content
OU women's tennis: No. 3 Sooners top Baylor 4-1 in back-and-forth battle at home

  • Updated
  • 0
Anchisa Chanta

Freshman Anchisa Chanta during the match against Baylor on March 25.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 3 Oklahoma (18-1, 3-0 Big 12) took down Baylor (13-5, 4-1) 4-1 on Friday evening in a back-and-forth challenge in Norman.

To open doubles play, sophomore Dana Guzman and freshman Anchisa Chanta scored a 6-0 sweep over the Bears’ Paula Baranano and Alina Shcherbinina. 

Following that performance, the No. 4-ranked sister duo of senior Ivana Corley and junior Carmen Corley fell 7-5 to No. 5-ranked Mel Krywoj and Ali Herrero. 

OU’s No. 50-ranked duo of junior Layne Sleeth and senior Sasha Pisareva won a close battle against Baylor’s Zamburek and Sahdiiieva, 7-6, to claim the doubles point for the Sooners.

Singles play began with No. 43-ranked Carmen Corley downing the Bears’ Alicia Herrero 6-4 and 6-2. No. 19-ranked Sleeth followed that with a 6-4 and 6-3 win over No. 109-ranked Isabella Harvison. 

Baylor got on the board when No. 56-ranked Ivana Corley fell to Mel Krywoj 6-2, 4-6 and 4-6. The match was clinched by the Sooners, however, when Chanta defeated No. 116-ranked Shcherbinina, 4-6, 6-4 and 6-1. 

Up next, the Sooners will tackle a Red River matchup against No. 6 Texas at 12 p.m. on Sunday March 27 in Norman. Oklahoma previously defeated the then-No. 1 Longhorns 4-1 on Feb. 12 in the ITA National Indoors Quarterfinals.

