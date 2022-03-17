 Skip to main content
OU women's tennis: No. 3 Sooners sweep Tulsa 4-0 in Norman

Alexandra Pisareva

Senior Alexandra Pisareva during the match against No. 57 Illinois on March 6.

 Litzy Silos/The Daily

No. 3 Oklahoma (17-1) defeated Tulsa (9-5) 4-0 on Thursday in Norman in a standalone  nonconference battle.

In doubles play, the No. 4-ranked sister team of senior Ivana Corley and junior Carmen Corley, took out the Golden Hurricanes’ Maria Berlanga and Valeriya Rozenkova, 6-1. 

Then, the freshmen duo of Anchisa Chanta and Emma Staker defeated Tulsa’s Lily Hutchings and Ana Naranjo, 6-2. The No. 68-ranked duo of senior Alexandra Pisereva and junior Layne Sleeth left their court unfinished against Laia Monfort and Shura Poppe, but OU was leading the court 4-3 at the time.

Singles play started with a point for OU by No. 44-ranked Ivana Corley, as she downed Poppe 6-1 and 6-0. Her win was followed by Chanta, who won against Berlanga 6-1 and 6-3. The match was clinched by Pisareva when she defeated Hutchings 6-0 and 6-3.

Three courts were left unfinished in the match. Staker was leading Tulsa’s Benedejcic 6-2 and 5-0 while sophomore Dana Guzman was leading Rozenkova 7-5 and 1-1. At the conclusion of the match, No. 36-ranked Carmen Corley was leading Monfort 6-3 and 2-2.

OU will now take a short break before returning to play next weekend against Baylor at 5 p.m. on March 25 in Norman.

