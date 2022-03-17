OU women's tennis: No. 3 Sooners sweep Tulsa 4-0 in Norman

No. 3 Oklahoma (17-1) defeated Tulsa (9-5) 4-0 on Thursday in Norman in a standalone nonconference battle.
In doubles play, the No. 4-ranked sister team of senior Ivana Corley and junior Carmen Corley, took out the Golden Hurricanes’ Maria Berlanga and Valeriya Rozenkova, 6-1.
Then, the freshmen duo of Anchisa Chanta and Emma Staker defeated Tulsa’s Lily Hutchings and Ana Naranjo, 6-2. The No. 68-ranked duo of senior Alexandra Pisereva and junior Layne Sleeth left their court unfinished against Laia Monfort and Shura Poppe, but OU was leading the court 4-3 at the time.
Singles play started with a point for OU by No. 44-ranked Ivana Corley, as she downed Poppe 6-1 and 6-0. Her win was followed by Chanta, who won against Berlanga 6-1 and 6-3. The match was clinched by Pisareva when she defeated Hutchings 6-0 and 6-3.
Three courts were left unfinished in the match. Staker was leading Tulsa’s Benedejcic 6-2 and 5-0 while sophomore Dana Guzman was leading Rozenkova 7-5 and 1-1. At the conclusion of the match, No. 36-ranked Carmen Corley was leading Monfort 6-3 and 2-2.
OU will now take a short break before returning to play next weekend against Baylor at 5 p.m. on March 25 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.