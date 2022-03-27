OU women's tennis: No. 3 Sooners draw on prior lessons to defeat No. 6 Texas 4-3 in rematch

Oklahoma went into Sunday’s match ready to learn from previous experience during a rematch against Texas.
Back on Feb. 12, Oklahoma defeated Texas 4-1 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Indoors Quarter-finals. The Longhorns were then ranked No. 1 nationally.
The Sooners applied lessons from that previous match well, narrowly defeating now-No. 6 Texas 4-3 in Norman on Sunday. Though its play wasn’t without flaws, OU was able to hang on against its chief rival.
“We did a lot of focusing on what we learned … and took it into this match today,” head coach Audra Cohen said. “I still think there’s a lot of things we can do better heading into the rest of the season.”
“I think the big thing we focus on is learning. Every match we play, we’re focusing on the things we can learn from those matches and trying to make those adjustments and get better in the next match that we play.”
Oklahoma began Sunday’s match with its first doubles loss since its competition against Furman back on January 29.
Freshman Anchisa Chanta and sophomore Dana Guzman defeated the Longhorns’ Sabina Zeynalova and Bella Zamarripa 6-3. However, the No. 4-ranked sister duo of junior Carmen and senior Ivana Corley lost to the Longhorn’s No. 77-ranked duo, Peyton Stearns and Allura Zamarripa, 7-5.
“I was disappointed with the doubles (loss),” Carmen Corley said afterward. “I felt like we put too much pressure on ourselves and they’re a good team”.
Concluding doubles play, Texas’ No. 66-ranked duo of Kylie Collins and Charlotte Chavatipon downed Oklahoma’s No. 50-ranked duo of junior Layne Sleeth and senior Sasha Pisareva, 7-6 (9-7).
“I think we were overestimating their offense and not staying really simple and adjusting to their offense,” Cohen said of the doubles shortcoming. “We need to focus on the point we can gain control of and we did a much better job of that in singles.”
Singles started off with a quick point for OU, as Chanta defeated Chavatipon 6-2 and 6-3. Texas quickly bounced back, however, scoring back-to back-wins and nearly ending OU’s win streak.
The Longhorns’ No. 75-ranked Zeynalova scored the first singles point for Texas, as she topped No. 56-ranked Ivana Corley 6-4 and 6-2. It was followed quickly with a win by Texas’ No. 5-ranked Stearns over Oklahoma’s No. 19-ranked Sleeth 6-4 and 6-3.
“At that moment, you don’t have time to talk to the team because you don’t want them to focus on things that they can’t control,” Cohen said of the adverse situation. “I think the focus was really just on everybody still on the court, that they had to work together and to bring energy together.”
Finally, OU attained a breakthrough when Pisareva defeated the Longhorns’ Vivian Ovrootsky 7-6 and 6-4. Quickly after, No. 43-ranked Carmen Corley defeated the Texas’ No. 50-ranked Collins with a pair of 7-5 scores.
All of a sudden the match was tied at three and all that was left was one court, with freshman Emma Staker dueling with Texas’ Allura Zamarripa.
“At first it was really tough,” Staker said. “I just really felt like the moment was consuming me and I was just telling myself in my head to own the moment.”
Staker managed to steal the first set from Zamarripa 7-5 but fell in the second set 6-4. The third set was a back-and-forth battle which ended with a tiebreaker. Staker managed to win and clinch the Sooners’ team victory.
“It’s a position I’ve been really comfortable in throughout the season,” Staker said of being down in singles play. “I really had a lot of belief in myself and knew that I could get it done with my team by my side.”
Staker stepped up for her eighth clincher of the season, her first dating all the way back to sealing a 4-2 win over then No. 6-ranked Duke during the ITA Kickoff Weekend.
“It just so happens that Emma keeps clinching the matches for us, and it’s credit to Emma for managing her nerves and for stepping up in the big moments,” Cohen said following Staker’s win. “I think she was a little like that match could have gone either way and the way she handled herself really speaks highly to how far she’s come as a freshman in this program.”
Oklahoma will next take on TCU (10-9, 2-4) at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 1, in Fort Worth.
“I think sometimes being on the road can be a good thing and a bad thing,” Cohen said regarding the Sooners’ upcoming road trip. “We really have to focus on ourselves more and ourenergy that we bring into the place and not allow any of the outside noise influence us. We do that pretty well and we just have to get on the road and bring our energy and our standard everyday.”
