OU women's tennis: No. 3 Sooners down UCF 5-2 on road

No. 3 Oklahoma (13-1) downed Central Florida (4-5) 5-2 on Friday evening during a single-match road trip to Orlando.
The first doubles battle was forfeited, as UCF came to the court with only five eligible players. As a result, freshmen Emma Staker and Anchisa Chanta took the win.
That meant OU took the doubles point after the No. 4-ranked doubles team, Ivana and Carmen Corley, won against the Knights’ Evgeniya Levashova and Marie Mattel, 6-3.
The Sooners’ No. 25-ranked doubles tandem of senior Alexandra Pisareva and junior Layne Sleeth left their match against UCF’s Sophia Biolay and Nandini Sharma unfinished, but led 5-3.
During singles play, one match was forfeited by Central Florida, which left Staker with the free win and a point for Oklahoma. Chanta won the first game against Biolay 6-3 and 6-4 while No. 14-ranked Layne Sleeth defeated No. 61-ranked Levashova 7-6 and 6-0 aecured a Sooners win.
The match was played out until all courts finished. Pisereva defeated Sharma, 6-3, 6-7 and 10-6, but The Knights finally got on the board when No. 114-ranked Marie Mattel downed No. 34-ranked Carmen Corley, 1-6, 6-4 and 6-4.
The match was finished as Central Florida’s Noel Saidenova downed Oklahoma’s No. 38-ranked Ivana Corley, 6-2, 4-6 and 7-6.
Next, OU will return home to begin a six game home-stand starting with Illinois (6-3) at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 6, in Norman.
