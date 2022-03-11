 Skip to main content
OU women's tennis: No. 3 Sooners defeat No. 24 Kansas 6-1 in Big 12 opener

Anchisa Chanta

Freshman Anchisa Chanta during the match against No. 57 Illinois on March 6.

 Litzy Silos/The Daily

No. 3 Oklahoma (15-1) took down No. 24 Kansas (7-5) 6-1 on Friday evening in Norman to open Big 12 play.

OU freshmen Emma Staker and Anchisa Chanta opened the night with a 6-4 doubles win over the Jayhawks' Raphaella Lacasse and Julia Deming. The No. 4-ranked pair of senior Carmen Corley and junior Ivana Corley took down Maria Titova and Malkia Nguonoue 6-4 to clinch the doubles point.

The No. 68-ranked doubles tandem, junior Layne Sleeth and senior Alexandra Pisareva, left their battle unfinished, as they led Sonia Smagina and Carmen Roxana Manu 5-4.

Singles play started with a quick 6-4 and 7-5 win by Staker over Kansas’ Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez. Chanta followed suit with a 6-2 and 7-5 win over Lacasse. 

The match was clinched when No. 36-ranked Carmen Corley defeated Smagina 6-4 and 6-2. Meanwhile, Kansas finally got on the board when Manu downed Pisareva 7-6 and 6-4. 

No. 44-ranked Ivana Corley answered back, however, and added another for OU, toppling No. 124-ranked Ngounoue 7-6 and 7-5. The night ended with No. 17-ranked Layne Sleeth, taking down No. 59-ranked Titova 6-4, 1-6 and 1-0.

Following the win, Oklahoma will next take on Kansas State (6-4) at 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, in Norman.

