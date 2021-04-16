OU women's tennis: No. 24 Sooners defeat No. 49 Kansas, 6-1, on road

No. 24 Oklahoma (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) defeated No. 49 Kansas (7-11, 1-5), 6-1, on the road Friday in another intraconference win.
That will do! #Sooners complete a season sweep of Kansas with a 6-1 victory in Lawrence.OU closes out the regular season Sunday at K-State.#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/wdEG291Jtv— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) April 17, 2021
The Sooners experienced deja vu on Friday, beating the Jayhawks for the second time this season by the same score as in their initial meeting behind stellar singles play and cool heads. Kansas struck first in doubles play, with Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming defeating seniors Camila Romero and Martina Capurro, 6-1, putting all pressure on OU to win the next two matches.
The Sooners rose to the challenge, killing any Jayhawk momentum, with the No. 15-ranked junior-sophomore sister duo of Ivana and Carmen Corley knocking off Kansas’ Sonia Smagina and Vasiliki Karvouni, 6-3. This set the stage for the junior-freshman tandem of Kianah Motosono and Dana Guzman to clinch the doubles point for OU with a 6-4 win over the Jayhawks’ Carmen Roxana Manu and Tiffany Legarde.
Singles action saw momentum further build for the Sooners. No. 79-ranked Ivana Corley first defeated Manu, 6-1 and 6-1, to put OU up 2-0 on the day. No. 73-ranked Carmen Corley then beat KU’s Smagina, 6-2 and 6-1, to take the third point for OU. Romero took her first set with Legarde easily and refused to be denied in her second, sealing the day for Oklahoma, 6-1 and 6-4.
After a closely contested second set, Capurro took her match with Karvouni, 6-2 and 7-5. Motosono fell to KU’s Maria Titova following a close 6-2, 6-3, and 1-0 match. After a hard battle on court two, No. 97-ranked Guzman picked up yet another ranked win against No. 101-ranked Ngounoue, 7-5 and 7-6.
“Today was a solid match," head coach Audra Cohen said afterward. "I'm proud of how well we competed for every point on each court.”
Oklahoma will ride a four-game win streak as it travels to Manhattan, Kansas on Sunday where it will complete Big 12 play against Kansas State (7-10, 2-6) at 12 p.m. CT.
