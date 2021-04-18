OU women's tennis: No. 24 Sooners defeat Kansas State, 6-1, on road to complete regular season

No. 24 Oklahoma (14-5, 5-3 Big 12) capped off the regular season on Sunday with a 6-1 road victory over Kansas State (7-11, 2-7).
𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 💪#Sooners beat K-State to finish the final month of regular season 5-0 and improve to 14-5 overall!➡️ https://t.co/mln6LbMVmk | #OUrFight pic.twitter.com/ClKRZutzDm— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) April 18, 2021
"Today was a good match for us to finish out the regular season," head coach Audra Cohen said. "We started a little slow in singles and then we really picked up the energy and took the momentum."
The Sooners struck early, with seniors Camila Romero and Martina Capurro picking up a 6-2 win over KSU’s Lilla Barzo and Manami Ukita to begin doubles play. The No. 15-ranked sophomore-junior duo of sisters Carmen and Ivana Corley soon followed suit, clinching the doubles point for OU with a 6-4 victory over the Wildcats’ Ioana Gheorghita and Maria Linares.
Freshman Dana Guzman and junior Kianah Motosono trailed K-State’s Margot Decker and Anna Turco, 5-4, when play ended off the Corleys’ victory. That marks the seventh consecutive doubles point for the Sooners and their 16th of the season.
Momentum from Oklahoma’s doubles wins bled right into singles action, with junior Marcelina Podlinska picking up a 6-1 and 6-0 win over Turco. K-State struck back on court one with Karine-Marion Job upsetting No. 73-ranked Carmen Corley to make the score 2-1 in favor of OU.
After a close first-set win against Gheorghita, Capurro took the second set more easily to come away with a 7-5 and 6-4 win for the Sooners, putting pressure on K-State to prevent the crucial fourth point. Motosono rose to the challenge, defeating Decker, 6-4 and 6-4, in a hard fought match to clinch the win for Oklahoma.
No. 79-ranked Ivana Corley’s first set battle with Barzo came down to the wire, and after another intense set in the second, Corley proved she would not be denied while taking both sets and the victory, 7-5 and 6-4. Guzman’s bout with Linares was the only match of the day to go into three sets. However, the freshman was more than up to the task, maintaining a level head after a second-set loss to take the third set, winning the match 7-6, 6-4 and 1-0.
Oklahoma finishes the regular season with an impressive record, and is on an electrifying five-game win streak heading into the Big 12 Tennis Championship. There, it will likely face off with Bedlam rival No. 40 Oklahoma State (11-10, 4-4) in the first round on Friday, April 23 at a time to be determined. The Sooners swept the Cowgirls, 4-0, when they matched up in early April.
