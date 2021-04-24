You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU women's tennis: No. 23 Sooners sweep No. 35 Oklahoma State, 4-0, advancing to Big 12 semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Martina Capurro

Then-junior Martina Capurro hits the ball Feb. 15.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

No. 23 Oklahoma (15-5, 6-3 Big 12) swept No. 35 Oklahoma State (11-11, 4-5), 4-0, for the second time this season on Friday night in the first round of the Big 12 Tennis Championships.

In doubles play, the No. 25-ranked sister duo of Ivana and Carmen Corley, a junior and sophomore respectively, won their seventh-straight match against OSU’s Lenka Stara and Alana Wolfberg, 6-2, gaining the advantage in doubles play. The junior-freshman tandem of Kianah Motosono and Dana Guzman followed suit, notching a 6-1 win on court three against the Cowgirls’ Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and Daniella Medvedeva to secure the Sooners’ eighth straight doubles point.

Senior partners Camila Romero and Martina Capurro led Oklahoma State’s Ayumi Miyamoto and Dariya Detkovskaya, 5-2, when play halted and singles action kicked off.

Momentum only built for Oklahoma in singles play, starting with No. 80-ranked Guzman easily taking down No. 58-ranked Wolfberg, 6-2 and 6-2. Capurro continued her hot streak with a 6-2 and 6-4 win over Detkovskaya, increasing her win streak to five games. After trailing 4-1 in her second set, No. 87-ranked Ivana Corley mounted a comeback to complete the sweep for the Sooners with 6-2 and 7-5 wins against Miyamoto.

No. 73-ranked Carmen Corley lost her first set with No. 22-ranked Thamchaiwat, 7-6, and had only just begun her second set when play ended. Motosono trailed in her match with Stara, 7-6 and 3-1. Junior Marcelina Podlinska led Medvedeva, 3-1, in their third set after dominating the first, 6-1, and dropping the second, 6-0.

Oklahoma will advance to the Big 12 Tennis Championships semifinals on Saturday, April 24, at 12 p.m. CT where it will face off with No. 2-ranked Texas for the third time. The Sooners will enter that match on a six-game win streak.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments