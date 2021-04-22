OU women's tennis: No. 23 Sooners look to carry strong regular season play into Big 12 Championships

No. 23 Oklahoma (14-5, 5-3 Big 12) is gearing up for a Bedlam showdown against No. 35 Oklahoma State (11-10, 4-4) in the Big 12 Tennis Championships on Friday.
𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 🏆 #Sooners secure the No. 4 seed for the #Big12TEN Championships in Waco and will face No. 5 Oklahoma State in a 𝐁𝐞𝐝𝐥𝐚𝐦 quarterfinal on Friday at 3 p.m. pic.twitter.com/2tW7IvOoP6— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) April 19, 2021
OU is coming off a red-hot end to the season, having won its last five games, including a 4-0 sweep of the Cowgirls in early April. The Sooners ended the season improving upon the last two regular seasons’ combined winning percentage of .676 with a .737 this year. They’ve had many key components en route to one of the winningest seasons in the last decade, including standout play from young players and a near monopoly in doubles action.
Oklahoma won a staggering 16 doubles points during the regular season in only 19 matches. The powerhouse duo of sisters in junior Ivana and sophomore Carmen Corley finished the regular season ranked No. 23 nationally with a 14-2 record and a 5-0 record against ranked opponents. The sisters are now 35-3 since pairing up in January 2020.
“I’m proud of the way our team has grown this season and improved with every match,” OU head coach Audra Cohen said. “They’ve worked hard and been hungry to get better. We’re excited to continue to get stronger and keep building momentum as we enter the postseason.”
The senior tandem of Martina Capurro and Camila Romero takes court two for the Sooners, and has a promising 6-3 record this season. Junior Kianah Motosono and freshman Dana Guzman, nicknamed “Team Peru” by the team, have gone a commanding 9-1 as a pair this season on court three, clinching a number of doubles points for OU.
In singles action, Oklahoma has no shortage of heavy hitters. Guzman has proven that she’s more than ready for anyone in her path, taking down 17 of 19 opponents this season and coming in at No. 80 in the latest ITA national rankings. Guzman, a former Fed Cup participant and International Tennis Federation No. 11 junior player, has spared no time making waves in the college tennis world.
“Coming in at top 15 in the world, she's seen this level before,” Cohen said. “She's been a part of the Fed Cup in Peru, so she’s ready for tough competition week in and week out. Just getting her to utilize all her tools every match and continue to get better and stronger is her goal right now.”
Carmen Corley is ranked No. 73 in the latest ITA poll and has a record of 11-6 on the season while having taken down three ranked opponents. Joining her on the most recent ITA rankings list is No. 87 Ivana Corley, who’s had a collage of comebacks and clutch moments this season. She enters the Big 12 championships with a 12-5 record.
Another successful player on Oklahoma’s squad is junior Marcelina Podlinska, who has been a dependable singles competitor for the Sooners and totes a record of 13-4 on the regular season. Motosono has become known in her OU tenure for her passionate play. Playing court five this season, she carries that passion and a 10-6 record into Friday’s matchup.
“(Motosono) is just a great competitor. Her energy is awesome,” Cohen said. “I’m really proud of how well she’s competing, moving and how much confidence she has.”
Capurro had a hand in many of OU’s biggest wins this season and finishes the regular season with a 10-7 record. In her last 10 games, Capurro went 7-3, and will look to carry that momentum into the postseason.
The Sooners have proven this year that they are capable of competing with the best teams in the Big 12, narrowly losing, 4-3, to No. 3 Texas in January and No. 9 Baylor in March. The Bedlam rematch is set for a 3 p.m. CT start on April 23 in Waco.
