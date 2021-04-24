You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU women's tennis: No. 23 Sooners fall to No. 3 Texas, 4-2, in Big 12 semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Ivana Corley

Junior Ivana Corley celebrates after a match on Oct. 11, 2020.

 Austin Carriere/OU Athletics

No. 23 Oklahoma (15-6, 6-4 Big 12) fell to No. 3-ranked Texas (24-1, 10-0), 4-2, in Waco on Saturday in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tennis Championships.

The Sooners were able to secure their ninth-straight doubles point after a close three matches. The junior-freshman duo of Dana Guzman and Kianah Motosono fell, 6-2, to Texas’ No. 42-ranked Charlotte Chavatipon and Peyton Stearns, putting all the pressure on OU to execute.

Oklahoma was up to task, with the No. 25-ranked doubles powerhouse of sisters junior Ivana and sophomore Carmen Corley picking up their sixth-straight ranked win against No. 17-ranked Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun, 6-4. Seniors Martina Capurro and Camila Romero then defeated No. 86-ranked Anna Turati and Fernanda Labrana, 6-4, to clinch the doubles point.

Singles action saw the same intensity as doubles play, with each team having to earn every inch of ground. No. 87-ranked Ivana Corley fell, 6-2 and 6-4, to No. 68-ranked Sun, evening the score 1-1. The Longhorns then jumped ahead with Motosono coming up short, 6-3 and 6-1, to No. 53-ranked Collins. Texas extended the lead to 3-1 with No. 75-ranked Chavatipon defeating Capurro, 6-3 and 6-3.

No. 73-ranked Carmen Corley was able to exact revenge for an earlier-season loss to No. 28-ranked Stearns with a 6-3 and 7-5 win to narrow the deficit to 3-2 in favor of Texas. After a close first set, junior Marcelina Podlinska could not overcome Texas’ Malaika Rapolu, ending the day with a 7-5 and 6-2 loss. No. 80-ranked Guzman had battled for a 7-6 first round victory over No. 29-ranked Turati and led the second frame 1-0 when plate ended with a Longhorns victory. 

The Sooners will take a three-week hiatus before beginning the 2021 NCAA Tennis Tournament on May 16 in Orlando, Florida.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments