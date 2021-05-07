OU women's tennis: No. 22 Sooners' season ends with 4-3 loss to No. 35 USC in 1st round of NCAA tournament

No. 22 Oklahoma (15-7) saw its end in a 4-3 upset loss to No. 35 USC (12-10) in the Gainesville Regional first round of the 2021 NCAA Women's Tennis Championships on Friday.
What a battle. An historic season comes to an end in the NCAA tournament.— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) May 7, 2021
USC 4, OU 3 | #OUrFight pic.twitter.com/ICUF6743SD
In doubles play, the Sooners emphatically struck first with the No. 23- ranked duo of junior Ivana and sophomore Carmen Corley winning their 10th-straight match, defeating USC’s Angela Kulikov and Eryn Cayetano, 6-2. The Corleys will have a chance to avenge the Sooners’ season on May 23 at the NCAA Tennis Doubles Championships.
USC not long after evened the score on court two as seniors Camila Romero and Martina Capurro fell, 6-2, to USC’s Clare McKee and Salma Ewing, putting all eyes on court three. There, the junior-freshman tandem of Kianah Motosono and Dana Guzman was tied with USC’s Summer Dvorak and Dani Wilson, 4-4. After going down, 5-4, Motosono and Guzman remained poised, storming back to take the set and doubles point for the Sooners, 7-6.
No. 63-ranked Guzman got the ball rolling for Oklahoma in singles action, picking up a 7-6 and 6-3 victory over No. 98-ranked Cayetano. The win marked her ninth-straight and fourth against a ranked opponent this season. Capurro followed suit soon after, outlasting Dvorak in a second set tiebreaker to take the third OU point, 6-3 and 6-7.
After a close first set, junior Marcelina Podlinska fell, 7-5 and 6-1 on court six to McKee, giving USC its first point on the day and making the score 3-1 in favor of Oklahoma. USC closed the gap further with No. 64-ranked Carmen Corley’s 6-3 and 7-6 defeat on court one at the hands of No. 42-ranked Ewing. With two matches left to determine the day, both courts saw Sooners trailing slightly in the third set.
No. 83-ranked Ivana Corley won her first set with USC’s Wilson, but was unable to seal the victory as Wilson came back to take the second and third sets to even the day’s score, 3-3, with a 6-4, 6-4 and 6-3 win. After battling through three sets, Motosono was unable to clinch the win for OU, falling to USC’s Constance Branstine, 6-4, 6-4 and 6-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.