OU women's tennis: No. 21 Sooners to face USC in first round of 2021 NCAA Championships

Marcelina Podlinska

Then-sophomore Marcelina Podlinska on the court Feb. 15.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

No. 21 Oklahoma (15-6) will play Southern California (11-10) on Friday, May 6 at the Gainesville Regional in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships.

The Sooners ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak before falling to No. 3 Texas, 4-2, in the Big 12 Tournament semifinal on April 24, matching their largest such streak of the season.

Behind the standout performances of junior and sophomore Ivana and Carmen Corley on the doubles court and singles seasons of freshman Dana Guzman and junior Marcelina Podlinska, Oklahoma finished the regular season with its highest winning percentage in recent years at .737.

OU will travel to Gainesville, Florida on Friday where it will take on USC at a time to be determined. 

