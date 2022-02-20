OU women's tennis: No. 2 Sooners sweep No. 10 USC behind Layne Sleeth's singles upset, Corley sisters' doubles domination

After suffering just its first loss of the season to No. 1 North Carolina on Feb. 14, the Sooners were looking to rebound and continue the upward trajectory of a historic season.
No. 2 Oklahoma (12-1), ranked at its highest mark in program history, did just that on Sunday in Norman, sweeping No. 10 Southern California (6-4) 4-0 in its return home from the ITA National Indoors, where it reached the finals before narrowly falling to the Tarheels last week.
OU began Sunday's match with two dominating doubles victories to secure the doubles point and a 1-0 lead. No. 11-ranked senior Ivana Corley and junior Carmen Corley managed to defeat the No. 5-ranked doubles tandem, Salma Ewing and Snow Han, 6-1.
Last week, Ivana was named the Big 12 Player of the Week, after she and Carmen were named the All-Tournament No. 1 Doubles team for their performance in the ITA National indoors.
“They dominated the court,” head coach Audra Cohen said after Sunday’s contest. “I think they’re using more options and they’re growing as a team.”
The Corley sisters’ win was followed by the nation’s No. 47-ranked doubles team, senior Alexandra Pisareva and junior Layne Sleeth, who downed the Trojans’ No. 40-ranked Erin Cayetano and Grace Piper, 6-1. One doubles match remained unfinished, as freshmen Anchisa Chanta and Emma Staker trailed USC’s Danielle Wilson and Sloane Morra, 4-2.
Singles performances began with a quick win for Pisareva, as she took down Piper in two sets, 6-1 and 6-0. Freshman Staker performed similarly, obtaining the win over USC’s Wilson, 6-1 and 6-0.
On court three, No. 15-ranked Sleeth had a tough match on her hands facing off against No. 1-ranked Cayetano. But, Sleeth managed to put that distraction behind her. Her performance resulted in upset fashion as she secured the win, 6-1 and 6-4, leading toward the Sooners’ sweep.
“We’re doing great as a team,” Sleeth said after the win. “We just need to stay focused and keep grinding every day and getting better.”
Three matches remained unfinished following the Sooners’ victory. No. 57-ranked Ivana Corley had split the first two sets with No. 18-ranked Ewing, falling 6-2 in set one but winning set two 6-3.
No. 35-ranked Carmen Corley also split the first two sets against No. 52-ranked Han, winning set one 6-2 but losing set two 6-1. She was trailing 2-0 in set three when the match was stopped.
Finally, No. 88-ranked Chanta nearly defeated the Trojans’ Morra after she won set one 6-2 and was winning set two 5-2 at the conclusion of the match.
Next, No. 2 Oklahoma returns against No. 18 Central Florida (4-3), at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, in Orlando.
“UCF next week will be another rep, and then we come home and we play Illinois and that’s another rep as well,” Cohen said. “So, regardless of the outcomes, we have to continuously be finding ways to get better and stay focused on that. … The main focus is staying true to the process of improving with every rep we get.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.