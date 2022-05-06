 Skip to main content
OU women's tennis: No. 2 Sooners sweep Bryant 4-0 in NCAA regional opener

  • Updated
  • 0
Layne Sleeth

Junior Layne Sleeth during the match against No. 6 Texas on March 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 2 Oklahoma (28-2) swept Bryant (12-8) 4-0 on Friday afternoon in Norman to win the first round of its NCAA regional.

In doubles, junior Layne Sleeth and senior Alexandra Pisareva defeated the Bulldogs' Manuela Gomez Estrada and Camila Baeza 6-0.

Freshman Emma Staker and sophomore Dana Guzman clinched the doubles point with a 6-1 victory over Bryant's Olivia Rondini and Caitlyn Munson.

The No. 10-ranked sister duo of sophomore Carmen Corley and senior Ivana Corley saw their match left unfinished against the Bulldogs' Leanne Kendall and Sarah Hickey, but they were winning 5-2 when doubles play concluded.

Singles began with a prompt OU victory as Staker downed Estrada, 6-1 and 6-0. Pisareva followed by taking down Rondini with a pair of 6-0 sweeps.

The match was clinched when Sleeth scored a second pair of 6-0 sweeps over Hickey to close out the win.

The Sooners will return to action at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 to face the winner of San Diego and Arizona State in the regional championship. 

