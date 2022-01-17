OU women's tennis: No. 19 Sooners sweep Wyoming 7-0 in season opener

No. 19 Oklahoma (1-0) swept Wyoming (1-3) 7-0 in its season opener Monday night in Norman.
The doubles games went in OU’s favor easily with senior Ivana Corley and junior Carmen Corley earning a 6-1 win over Wyoming’s Maria Oreshkina and Ida Krause.
Shortly after, freshmen Emma Staker and Anchisa Chanta secured a 6-0 win over the Cowgirls’ Ana Fernandez and sophomore Lucia Malinak to capture the doubles point.
“They took all the things we’ve been working on in practice, all the energy we put into practice, and used it in the match today,” head coach Audra Cohen said afterward.
To open singles play, junior Layne Sleeth swept Fernandez 6-0 and 6-0. To follow, freshman Emma Staker swept the Cowgirls’ Serena Abriola 6-0 and 6-0. Freshman Anchisa Chanta followed that with OU’s third straight sweep, as she defeated Krause 6-0 and 6-0.
Afterward, senior Alexandra Pisavera beat the Cowgirls Lucia Malinak 6-2 and 6-0. Ivana Corley followed that with a victory over Wyoming’s Noesjka Brink, 6-2 and 6-3. Finally, in the closest match of the night, junior Carmen Corley defeated Wyoming’s Maria Oreshkina 6-0, 5-7, 10-5 after a tiebreaker duel.
Up next, the Sooners will face No. 23 Princeton at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18 in Norman.
“In every match that you play, you’re looking for opportunities to get better,” head coach Audra Cohen said afterward. “Today there were a few things that we can be better at and we’re going to take that little lesson into tomorrow and then from there continue to get better throughout the season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.